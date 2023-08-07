The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway when the FedEx St. Jude Championship gets underway on Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The event will feature the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlining the field. Scheffler enters as the 13-2 betting favorite in the latest 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds. He is followed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship field by Rory McIlroy (8-1), Jon Rahm (8-1), Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), and Viktor Hovland (18-1).

The winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship is slated to take home $3.6 million making it imperative to nail your one and done picks this week. Should you target one of the favorites, or would it make more sense to go against the grain and target one of the potential 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship sleepers like Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, or Hideki Matsuyama? Before locking in your 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and elevated events critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6million. At the Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million. At the Valspar Championship, McClure's top OAD pick, Tommy Fleetwood, finished in third place.

More recently at the RBC Canadian Open McClure listed Nick Taylor and Tyrrell Hatton as two of his top one and done picks. Taylor would go on to win the tournament, while Hatton finished in third place. At the U.S. Open, McClure's top OAD pick, Scottie Scheffler, finished in third place, and at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his top OAD pick was eventual tournament champion Rickie Fowler.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's FedEx St. Jude Championship one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship One and Done picks

One of McClure's favorite 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship one and done picks is Viktor Hovland. The world No. 5 has been outstanding in 2023, notching top-20 finishes in 11 tournaments including all four major championships. With his success against elite fields this year, McClure believes Hovland is one of the top contenders this week, but may still fly under the radar in one and done pools.

Hovland enters the week ranked sixth on the PGA Tour in total driving, seventh in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.702), ninth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.315), and 13th in total strokes gained (1.420). With his recent track record against top flight competition, McClure sees huge value in backing Hovland this week at TPC Southwind. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship one and done picks who has a pair of major championship victories under his belt. This player has been red-hot all year and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's FedEx St. Jude Championship one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who called Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open and Rickie Fowler's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and find out.