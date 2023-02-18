The cream has risen to the top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Genesis Invitational. California native Max Homa will head into the weekend at Riviera Country Club in possession of the lead at 10 under. A winner here in 2021, Homa has gone onto to reign supreme up and down his home state as four of his six PGA Tour title reside in the Golden State. Homa will be featured in the final group of the day next to Jon Rahm and Keith Mitchell at 1:45 p.m. ET.

In addition to Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay all sit within striking distance of Homa and appear primed to enter the winner's circle at Riviera Country Club for their first time. With this group of stars beginning their third-round action on the first hole, the other side of the golf course will belong to Tiger Woods.

Making the cut on the number, the 47-year-old sits 11 strokes off the lead and is in need of a massive Moving Day if he is to somehow factor. Experiencing some frustration on the greens on Friday, Woods will look for a rejuvenation with the putter. He is set to go off the 10th hole at 1:12 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at all the tee times for the third-round action on Saturday at Riviera.

2023 Genesis Invitational -- Round 3 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

12:17 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Adrian Meronk, Tom Kim (No. 10)

1:01 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Thomas Detry (No. 1)

1:12 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler (No. 1)

1:12 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthias Schwab (No. 10)

1:23 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Danny Willett (No. 1)

1:23 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, J.B. Holmes (No. 10)

1:34 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Lee Hodges (No. 1)

1:45 p.m. -- Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keith Mitchell (No. 1)

