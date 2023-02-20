Sungjae Im will be looking to take advantage of a weakened 2023 Honda Classic field when the tournament begins on Thursday, Feb. 23. The Honda Classic is a non-designated event, which means there won't be as much star power on display as there was at the Genesis Invitational. However, there are still just as many opportunities for bettors to make money with their 2023 Honda Classic bets. Im is listed as the 17-2 favorite according to the latest 2023 Honda Classic odds.

He finished outside the top 50 at the Genesis Invitational after carding back-to-back sub-70 rounds to open the tournament. Should you be expecting him to bounce back when you make your 2023 Honda Classic predictions? Before locking in any 2023 Honda Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and The Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Honda Classic 2023: Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open Championship winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Lowry was able to card a top-15 finish at the Genesis Invitational, but that means he was contending late in the weekend and will not have much time to get ready for this tournament. Lowry is also playing in a tournament for the third week in a row after having sat out for two months, so fatigue is likely going to be an issue for him this week.

The 35-year-old missed the cut at the Phoenix Open two weeks ago, finishing at 9-over par. Lowry ranks outside the top 90 in total strokes gained and is No. 186 in strokes gained: putting, which is going to make it difficult for him to contend this week. The model has identified more value with other golfers in the field, making Lowry someone to stay away from with your 2023 Honda Classic bets.

Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Kuchar is coming off an excellent showing at the Genesis Invitational, finishing in eighth place at 10-under par.

He is off to a convincing start this season, as he also finished in a tie for seventh place at the Sony Open last month. The 44-year-old went 4-under par at the Phoenix Open two weeks ago, giving him momentum coming into this tournament. Kuchar currently leads the PGA Tour in scrambling percentage, which is one reason why the model has targeted him as a profitable longshot option this week. See who else to pick here.

Sungjae Im +850

Shane Lowry +1400

Aaron Wise +2200

Min Woo Lee +2500

Chris Kirk +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Matt Kuchar +2800

Denny McCarthy +2800

Billy Horschel +3000

Thomas Detry +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Adam Svensson +3500

Harris English +4000

Cam Davis +4000

Adrian Meronk +4000

Jhonattan Vegas +4500

Lee Hodges +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Will Gordon +5500

Robby Shelton +5500

Patrick Rodgers +5500

Nick Hardy +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Justin Suh +6000

Danny Willett +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Padraig Harrington +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Webb Simpson +7000

Lanto Griffin +7000

Davis Riley +7500

S.H. Kim +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Russell Knox +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Charley Hoffman +9000

Brandon Wu +9000

Ben Taylor +9000

Callum Tarren +10000

Matthias Schwab +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Aaron Baddeley +11000

Zach Johnson +13000

Pierceson Coody +13000

MJ Daffue +13000

Michael Kim +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Dylan Frittelli +13000

Chesson Hadley +13000

Carl Yuan +13000

Ben Martin +13000

Adam Schenk +13000

Adam Long +13000

Sam Stevens +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Luke Donald +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Zecheng Dou +18000

Erik Barnes +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

David Lingmerth +18000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Ryan Moore +20000

Ryan Armour +20000

Kevin Tway +20000

Vincent Norrman +25000