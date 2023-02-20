Sungjae Im will be looking to take advantage of a weakened 2023 Honda Classic field when the tournament begins on Thursday, Feb. 23. The Honda Classic is a non-designated event, which means there won't be as much star power on display as there was at the Genesis Invitational. However, there are still just as many opportunities for bettors to make money with their 2023 Honda Classic bets. Im is listed as the 17-2 favorite according to the latest 2023 Honda Classic odds.
He finished outside the top 50 at the Genesis Invitational after carding back-to-back sub-70 rounds to open the tournament. Should you be expecting him to bounce back when you make your 2023 Honda Classic predictions? Before locking in any 2023 Honda Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and The Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2023 Honda Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2023 Honda Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Honda Classic 2023: Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open Championship winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Lowry was able to card a top-15 finish at the Genesis Invitational, but that means he was contending late in the weekend and will not have much time to get ready for this tournament. Lowry is also playing in a tournament for the third week in a row after having sat out for two months, so fatigue is likely going to be an issue for him this week.
The 35-year-old missed the cut at the Phoenix Open two weeks ago, finishing at 9-over par. Lowry ranks outside the top 90 in total strokes gained and is No. 186 in strokes gained: putting, which is going to make it difficult for him to contend this week. The model has identified more value with other golfers in the field, making Lowry someone to stay away from with your 2023 Honda Classic bets.
Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Kuchar is coming off an excellent showing at the Genesis Invitational, finishing in eighth place at 10-under par.
He is off to a convincing start this season, as he also finished in a tie for seventh place at the Sony Open last month. The 44-year-old went 4-under par at the Phoenix Open two weeks ago, giving him momentum coming into this tournament. Kuchar currently leads the PGA Tour in scrambling percentage, which is one reason why the model has targeted him as a profitable longshot option this week. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 Honda Classic picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.
So who will win the Honda Classic 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Honda Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Honda Classic leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.
2023 Honda Classic odds, field
See the full Honda Classic 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Sungjae Im +850
Shane Lowry +1400
Aaron Wise +2200
Min Woo Lee +2500
Chris Kirk +2500
Alex Noren +2500
Matt Kuchar +2800
Denny McCarthy +2800
Billy Horschel +3000
Thomas Detry +3500
Taylor Pendrith +3500
Sepp Straka +3500
J.T. Poston +3500
Adam Svensson +3500
Harris English +4000
Cam Davis +4000
Adrian Meronk +4000
Jhonattan Vegas +4500
Lee Hodges +5000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Will Gordon +5500
Robby Shelton +5500
Patrick Rodgers +5500
Nick Hardy +5500
Garrick Higgo +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Ryan Palmer +6000
Justin Suh +6000
Danny Willett +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Stephan Jaeger +6500
Padraig Harrington +6500
Joseph Bramlett +6500
Hayden Buckley +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Webb Simpson +7000
Lanto Griffin +7000
Davis Riley +7500
S.H. Kim +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +8000
Russell Knox +9000
Harry Hall +9000
Charley Hoffman +9000
Brandon Wu +9000
Ben Taylor +9000
Callum Tarren +10000
Matthias Schwab +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
Mark Hubbard +11000
Greyson Sigg +11000
Aaron Baddeley +11000
Zach Johnson +13000
Pierceson Coody +13000
MJ Daffue +13000
Michael Kim +13000
Kramer Hickok +13000
Dylan Frittelli +13000
Chesson Hadley +13000
Carl Yuan +13000
Ben Martin +13000
Adam Schenk +13000
Adam Long +13000
Sam Stevens +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Luke Donald +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Danny Lee +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Akshay Bhatia +15000
Zecheng Dou +18000
Erik Barnes +18000
Dylan Wu +18000
David Lingmerth +18000
Satoshi Kodaira +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Ryan Armour +20000
Kevin Tway +20000
Vincent Norrman +25000