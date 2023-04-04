Scottie Scheffler could be among the top daily fantasy golf picks this week for the 2023 Masters. Scheffler enters Augusta National Golf Club as the defending champion and has finished fourth or better in four of his last five starts, which includes victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WM Phoenix Open. However, daily fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Masters, which gets underway on Thursday, April 6.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring major champions like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in. Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the Masters 2023, you'll want to see the latest daily fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Masters and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Masters 2023.

Top 2023 Masters PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Masters 2023 is Jason Day at $8,700 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. Day has been playing well in recent weeks, finishing 10th or better in five of his last six starts.

Day has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his sensational iron play. In fact, the 35-year-old ranks 16th in greens in regulation percentage (69.82%) and 22nd in strokes gained approaching the green (.601). He also ranks fifth in total strokes gained (1.903), fifth in scoring average (68.93) and 15th in birdie average (4.34), all of which will make him a valuable PGA DFS asset this week at Augusta National.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Tony Finau at $8,900 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. Finau is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, securing his fifth title earlier this season at the Houston Open.

The 33-year-old American also has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at the Masters. Finau enters the first major of the year ranked inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, including scoring average (68.97), birdie average (4.88), putting average (1.697) and greens in regulation percentage (70.59%). Plus, he's recorded three top-10 finishes at Augusta National and has yet to miss a cut. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Masters DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Masters? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete Masters DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.