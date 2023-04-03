Jon Rahm captured his first major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open and will be out to claim his first green jacket when the 2023 Masters tees off Thursday, April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club. Rahm, the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, already has three wins in 2023, and has three top-10 finishes in four career starts at the Masters. He'll have to fend off an elite 2023 Masters field that includes past champions like Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, and Tiger Woods.
Scheffler is the 13-2 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Rory McIlroy (15-2), Jon Rahm (8-1), Cameron Smith (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (14-1). Other notable 2023 Masters contenders and potential 2023 Masters sleepers include Woods (55-1), Brooks Koepka (35-1), Bryson DeChambeau (55-1), and Adam Scott (100-1).
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2023 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and doesn't even crack the top 12. Spieth has had success at the Masters in his career, but he's been extremely inconsistent heading into the 87th edition of this illustrious tournament.
In fact, Spieth has missed the cut twice in his last eight starts and recorded just three top-10 finishes this season. The 29-year-old is often viewed as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, but he's struggled on the green this season, ranking 118th in total putting (239.4). He's also been extremely inaccurate off the tee, ranking 177th in driving accuracy percentage (53.24%), which doesn't bode well for his chances at Augusta National.
The model has also revealed where Tiger will finish at the 2023 Masters. Woods made his only appearance of 2023 at the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished in 45th place. Woods played in the 2022 Masters and shot an opening-round 70, which helped him make the cut. He ultimately finished in 47th place.
Woods' most recent Masters victory came in 2019 at the age of 43. The 15-time major champion then suffered serious leg injuries in a single-car accident in 2021 that has left him at a potential disadvantage against the younger, healthier members on the PGA Tour. That said, Woods has a history of defying the odds, and his track record of success at Augusta National is unmatched. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.
How to make 2023 Masters picks
2023 Masters odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +650
Rory McIlroy +750
Jon Rahm +800
Cameron Smith +1400
Jordan Spieth +1400
Justin Thomas +1500
Will Zalatoris +1600
Collin Morikawa +1600
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Sam Burns +2500
Jason Day +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Sungjae Im +2800
Dustin Johnson +2800
Viktor Hovland +2800
Cameron Young +3000
Brooks Koepka +3000
Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Keith Mitchell +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Tiger Woods +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Bryson DeChambeau +6500
Justin Rose +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Louis Oosthuizen +7500
Patrick Reed +8000
Russell Henley +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Abraham Ancer +8500
Talor Gooch +9000
Si-Woo Kim +9000
Mito Pereira +9000
Adam Scott +10000
Bubba Watson +10000
Chris Kirk +12500
Min Woo Lee +12500
Billy Horschel +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Scott Stallings +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
K H Lee +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Harold Varner +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Alex Noren +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Harris English +17500
Cameron Champ +17500
Thomas Pieters +17500
Charl Schwartzel +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000
Phil Mickelson +20000
Kevin Kisner +20000
Danny Willett +22500
Adrian Meronk +22500
J T Poston +22500
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
Taylor Moore +25000
Francesco Molinari +25000
Adam Svensson +30000
Zach Johnson +35000
Kazuki Higa +50000
Fred Couples +100000
Bernhard Langer +100000
Vijay Singh +150000
Mike Weir +150000
Larry Mize +250000
Jose Maria Olazabal +250000
Sandy Lyle +500000