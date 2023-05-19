The 2023 PGA Championship will try to play catch up as the first round was suspended due to darkness Thursday. Round 1 play will restart at 7 a.m. ET with the leader Eric Cole still needing to play a handful of holes to complete his first round. Meanwhile, Round 2 will begin simultaneously at its originally scheduled time.

It will be a quick turnaround for many of the players in the afternoon wave, one of which was Dustin Johnson. The two-time major champion was nearly flawless around the Donald Ross design on Thursday signing for a 3-under 68 to sit one off the clubhouse lead set by Bryson DeChambeau. Johnson will get his second round started at 8:22 a.m. alongside Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton. This group will follow the trio of Max Homa, Tony Finau and Adam Scott, who are all still in this championship and will aim to make a push at 8:11 a.m.

In the afternoon, big names will look to make their imprint on this championship. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler begins the day at 3 under sits be alongside Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland at 1:25 p.m. A few tee times later at 1:58 p.m., world No. 1 Jon Rahm will battle towards the cutline alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith.

Let's take a look at all the tee times and groups for Round 2 of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Also, check out our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide.

2023 PGA Championship tee times, Round 2 groups

All times Eastern

No. 1

7 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu

7:11 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen

7:22 a.m. — Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang

7:33 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

7:44 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

7:55 a.m. — Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

8:06 a.m. — Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

8:17 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power

8:28 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

8:39 a.m. — Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

8:50 a.m. — Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

9:01 a.m. — Thomas Detry, J.J. Kileen, Matt Wallace

9:12 a.m. — Nick Hardy, Greg Kock, Eric Cole

12:30 p.m. — Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa

12:41 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thirston Lawrence

12:52 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo

1:03 p.m. — Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:14 p.m. — Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

1:25 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

1:36 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1:47 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth

1:58 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

2:09 p.m. — Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannick Paul

2:20 p.m. — Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

2:42 p.m. — Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino

No. 10