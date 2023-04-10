Will Zalatoris is going to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season after undergoing back surgery over the weekend. Zalatoris has been dealing with back issues since winning the WGC-St. Jude Invitational last August, forcing him to withdraw from the Masters before it began. He is one of the budding stars on the PGA Tour, leaving a notable absence in the 2023 RBC Heritage field this week. However, 29 of the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are set to compete at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Scottie Scheffler came up short at the Masters, but he is the 8-1 favorite in the 2023 RBC Heritage odds. Masters champion Jon Rahm is 17-2, with Patrick Cantlay (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been RED-HOT since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $7,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.
In addition, the model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 longshot.
This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend! Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2023 RBC Heritage predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Heritage 2023: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and the defending champion of this event, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. He topped Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the title last year, knocking a greenside bunker shot to just seven inches on the first playoff hole.
Spieth posted his sixth career top-five finish at Augusta National last weekend, but he is mentally fatigued heading into the 2023 RBC Heritage. He is getting set for his ninth start in 11 weeks and is dealing with the pressure of defending his title. SportsLine's model does not expect him to hold up against an elite field, making him a golfer to fade this week.
Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa put together a solid weekend at Augusta National, finishing tied for 10th at 4-under par. He has three consecutive top-30 finishes under his belt, including a T-13 at the Players Championship.
Morikawa has four top-10s and six top-25s this season, and he is hungry for his first win of the year. He has cracked the top 30 in both of his previous appearances at this event, tying for seventh in 2021. The 26-year-old ranks second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach the green, giving him an edge over the field this weekend. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 RBC Heritage picks
2023 RBC Heritage odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +800
Jon Rahm +850
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Jordan Spieth +1800
Collin Morikawa +1800
Viktor Hovland +2000
Tony Finau +2200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Justin Thomas +2500
Max Homa +2800
Shane Lowry +3000
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Tom Kim +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Rickie Fowler +5500
Taylor Montgomery +6000
Justin Rose +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Webb Simpson +8000
Tom Hoge +8000
Min Woo Lee +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Adam Scott +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Sepp Straka +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Ryan Fox +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
J.J. Spaun +11000
Denny McCarthy +11000
Billy Horschel +11000
Sam Ryder +13000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000
Kurt Kitayama +11000
Justin Suh +13000
Harris English +13000
Thomas Detry +13000
Patrick Rodgers +15000