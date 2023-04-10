Will Zalatoris is going to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season after undergoing back surgery over the weekend. Zalatoris has been dealing with back issues since winning the WGC-St. Jude Invitational last August, forcing him to withdraw from the Masters before it began. He is one of the budding stars on the PGA Tour, leaving a notable absence in the 2023 RBC Heritage field this week. However, 29 of the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are set to compete at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Scottie Scheffler came up short at the Masters, but he is the 8-1 favorite in the 2023 RBC Heritage odds. Masters champion Jon Rahm is 17-2, with Patrick Cantlay (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model has been RED-HOT since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $7,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

The model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.

In addition, the model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500. The model's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend!

Now that the 2023 RBC Heritage field is locked, the tournament has been simulated 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2023 RBC Heritage predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Heritage 2023: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and the defending champion of this event, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. He topped Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the title last year, knocking a greenside bunker shot to just seven inches on the first playoff hole.

Spieth posted his sixth career top-five finish at Augusta National last weekend, but he is mentally fatigued heading into the 2023 RBC Heritage. He is getting set for his ninth start in 11 weeks and is dealing with the pressure of defending his title. SportsLine's model does not expect him to hold up against an elite field, making him a golfer to fade this week.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa put together a solid weekend at Augusta National, finishing tied for 10th at 4-under par. He has three consecutive top-30 finishes under his belt, including a T-13 at the Players Championship.

Morikawa has four top-10s and six top-25s this season, and he is hungry for his first win of the year. He has cracked the top 30 in both of his previous appearances at this event, tying for seventh in 2021. The 26-year-old ranks second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach the green, giving him an edge over the field this weekend. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 RBC Heritage picks

The model is also targeting three other longshots that are listed higher than 20-1.

So who will win the RBC Heritage 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 RBC Heritage odds below.

2023 RBC Heritage odds, field

2023 RBC Heritage odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Max Homa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Webb Simpson +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Adam Scott +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Sepp Straka +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Ryan Fox +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Justin Suh +13000

Harris English +13000

Thomas Detry +13000

Patrick Rodgers +15000