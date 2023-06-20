After the U.S. Open last week, most of the world's top golfers will make the cross-country trek for the 2023 Travelers Championship. The tournament tees off Thursday at TPC River Highlands outside Hartford, Conn., and the top eight golfers in the world are scheduled to compete. Newly-minted U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark also is scheduled to be among those trying to prevent Xander Schauffele from defending his title. Schauffele went 19 under to beat J.T. Poston and Sahith Theegala by two strokes last year. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler comes in off another top-five finish at the U.S. Open but seeks his first victory since March. Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler will both try to rebound after coming up short of a major triumph in Los Angeles.

Scheffler is the 6-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Travelers Championship golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Patrick Cantlay (9-1), McIlroy (10-1), Jon Rahm (10-1) and Schauffele (12-1). Viktor Hovland (20-1), Tommy Fleetwood (22-1), Tony Finau (25-1) and Collin Morikawa (28-1) are the only others shorter than 30-1 in the Travelers Championship 2023 field. Clark and Fowler are both listed as 40-1 longshots. Before locking in any 2023 Travelers Championship picks or PGA Tour bets, make sure you see the Travelers Championship 2023 predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Top 2023 Travelers Championship expert picks

One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Scheffler again in the outright market. "That number is simply way too short in this designated field," Nejad says. Scheffler finished third at the U.S. Open, his third straight top-three finish, but he could be ready for a break. He also hasn't won since the Players in March. Putting is typically a major factor in the outcome at TPC River Highlands, and Scheffler ranks 138th on tour in strokes gained on the green. He has played the Travelers the past three years, and his T-13 last year was his first time in the top 25.

On the other hand, Nejad sees value in Hovland at 20-1, as the Norwegian has the skills to win here. "He has a victory recently," Nejad says, "his short game has been great, and he's been spiking with the putter." Hovland ranks sixth on tour in proximity to the hole and eighth in scoring average. He was runner-up at the PGA Championship then won the Memorial two weeks later. The 25-year-old was steady at the U.S. Open, finishing 19th for his fourth straight in the top 20, but this will be an easier stroll. Hovland went 13 under to tie for 11th at last year's Travelers. See who to pick at SportsLine.

2023 Travelers Championship odds, field, contenders

Scottie Scheffler +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Wyndham Clark +4000

Max Homa +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Cameron Young +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Denny McCarthy +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Austin Eckroat +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Ludvig Aberg +9000

Cam Davis +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Eric Cole +15000

Sam Bennett +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Justin Suh +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

K.H. Lee +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Will Gordon +22500

Emiliano Grillo +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Thomas Detry +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Adam Schenk +22500

Chez Reavie +22500

Kevin Yu +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Davis Riley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Adam Svensson +25000