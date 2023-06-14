No golfer with California ties has won the U.S. Open since Tiger Woods in 2008, but there are multiple 2023 U.S. Open contenders looking to end that drought when the tournament starts Thursday. Max Homa has seen four of his six PGA Tour titles come in California, including both of his wins this season. He finished as a runner-up to Jon Rahm in the Genesis Invitational about 15 minutes from Los Angeles Country Club, which will host the 2023 U.S. Open field. Homa is 16-1 in the 2023 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook, sitting behind Scottie Scheffler (13-2), Jon Rahm (8-1) and Brooks Koepka (17-2) atop the PGA odds board.
Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Homa is just one of four players to record multiple wins this season, but he's been inconsistent in recent weeks.
The 32-year-old is coming off a top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he's finished 43rd or worse in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. He's also struggled on golf's biggest stages, finishing 43rd or worse in his last four starts at a major championship, which includes a 47th-place showing at the U.S. Open in 2022. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2023 U.S. Open field. See which golfers to fade here.
Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Schauffele has made the cut in all 15 of his starts this season, posting 12 top-25s in those events.
Schauffele finished fourth at the RBC Heritage in April and second at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, giving him eight straight top-25 finishes. He ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and sixth in strokes gained approach to green. Schauffele has been inside the top 15 in all four of his appearances in the U.S. Open, giving him confidence as he seeks his first major title. See who else to pick here.
2023 U.S. Open odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +650
Jon Rahm +800
Brooks Koepka +850
Viktor Hovland +1000
Rory McIlroy +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Justin Thomas +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Cameron Smith +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Cameron Young +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Jason Day +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Justin Rose +5000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500
Patrick Reed +8500
Adam Scott +9000
Talor Gooch +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Louis Oosthuizen +12500
Keegan Bradley +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Russell Henley +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Mito Pereira +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Keith Mitchell +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Harris English +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Justin Suh +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Abraham Ancer +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Lucas Herbert +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Cam Davis +17500
Thomas Pieters +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
Eddie Pepperell +20000
Austin Eckroat +20000
K.H. Lee +20000
Taylor Montgomery +20000
Harold Varner +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000