No golfer with California ties has won the U.S. Open since Tiger Woods in 2008, but there are multiple 2023 U.S. Open contenders looking to end that drought when the tournament starts Thursday. Max Homa has seen four of his six PGA Tour titles come in California, including both of his wins this season. He finished as a runner-up to Jon Rahm in the Genesis Invitational about 15 minutes from Los Angeles Country Club, which will host the 2023 U.S. Open field. Homa is 16-1 in the 2023 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook, sitting behind Scottie Scheffler (13-2), Jon Rahm (8-1) and Brooks Koepka (17-2) atop the PGA odds board.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $10,200 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Homa is just one of four players to record multiple wins this season, but he's been inconsistent in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old is coming off a top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he's finished 43rd or worse in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. He's also struggled on golf's biggest stages, finishing 43rd or worse in his last four starts at a major championship, which includes a 47th-place showing at the U.S. Open in 2022. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2023 U.S. Open field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Schauffele has made the cut in all 15 of his starts this season, posting 12 top-25s in those events.

Schauffele finished fourth at the RBC Heritage in April and second at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, giving him eight straight top-25 finishes. He ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and sixth in strokes gained approach to green. Schauffele has been inside the top 15 in all four of his appearances in the U.S. Open, giving him confidence as he seeks his first major title.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000