Halfway through the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, an all-time classic is brewing. Fan-favorite Rickie Fowler has continued his career resurgence in a major way through 36 holes carding more birdies (18) than pars (10) and blitzing the par 70 with a record-tying 36-hole total of 10-under 130.

Fowler became the fastest player to reach double-digits under par in championship history and aims to keep his scoring streak going into Saturday in the final group alongside Wyndham Clark at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The penultimate group will feature a pair of top-six players as Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele begin from 8 under at 6:29 p.m. Of those inside the top five, only McIlroy holds the title of major champion with his last coming nearly nine years ago. Both he and Schauffele have not finished outside the top 20 at the U.S. Open in more than five years but will hope for much than a quality finish over the weekend.

Dustin Johnson draws his 2021 Ryder Cup teammate Harris English at 6:18 p.m. They are followed closely by a pair of major champions from 2022 as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith start at 5:56 p.m. and will look to lean on other and put a charge towards Fowler at the top.

Let's take a look at when the 65 golfers who made the cut will tee off Saturday. Don't forget to check out our U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

2023 U.S. Open tee times, Round 3 groups

All times Eastern

Hole 1