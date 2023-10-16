The 2023 FedEx Cup Fall's inaugural schedule continues on Thursday when the 2023 Zozo Championship begins. This will mark the fourth of seven events in the series, and the third straight in October. World No. 6 Xander Schauffele is the 7-1 favorite in the 2023 Zozo Championship odds, with Collin Morikawa (11-1) and Rickie Fowler (14-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Some of the other 2023 Zozo Championship contenders include Hideki Matsuyama (16-1), Sungjae Im (18-1) and Min Woo Lee (20-1).

Lee had two top-15 finishes on the DP World Tour in September, but this will be his first PGA Tour start since the Open Championship. Should you include Lee in your 2023 Zozo Championship bets, or should you look elsewhere for value? Before locking in your 2023 Zozo Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Zozo Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Zozo Championship 2023: Sungjae Im, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. He is returning for the first time since playing in the Tour Championship, where he finished 24th at 3-under par. Im only has two top-10 finishes in his last 13 tournaments, and neither of those resulted in top fives.

He has missed the cut six times in his 30 events played this season, finishing outside the top 10 on 21 occasions. The 25-year-old ranks No. 109 on the PGA Tour in driving distance and No. 122 in scrambling from the rough. His lack of power off the tee and his struggles from the rough make him one of the most overvalued golfers in this week's field at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Another surprise: Keegan Bradley, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Bradley is the defending champion at this event after winning last year's Zozo Championship by one stroke.

He went on to finish second at the Farmers Insurance Open in January before winning the Travelers Championship and setting the tournament's scoring record. Bradley has a chance to become the first golfer to successfully defend his title at the Zozo Championship, and this will be his first start since he finished T-9 at the Tour Championship. The 37-year-old has made three career starts at this tournament, finishing inside the top 15 every time. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Zozo Championship picks

So, who will win the Zozo Championship 2023, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?

2023 Zozo Championship odds, field

Xander Schauffele 7-1

Collin Morikawa 11-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Min Woo Lee 20-1

Cam Davis 20-1

Adam Scott 20-1

Sahith Theegala 22-1

Keegan Bradley 25-1

Eric Cole 28-1

Emiliano Grillo 30-1

Vincent Norrman 35-1

Thomas Detry 35-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 35-1

Keith Mitchell 35-1

Beau Hossler 35-1

Adam Schenk 35-1

J.J. Spaun 40-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Adam Svensson 40-1

Justin Suh 45-1

Aaron Rai 45-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Tom Hoge 55-1

Mark Hubbard 55-1

Ben Griffin 55-1

Matt Wallace 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 60-1

Taylor Moore 65-1

S.H. Kim 65-1

Callum Tarren 65-1

Samuel Stevens 70-1

Nick Taylor 70-1

Nick Hardy 70-1

Lee Hodges 70-1

Keita Nakajima 75-1

Dylan Wu 75-1

Akshay Bhatia 75-1

Taylor Montgomery 80-1

Nate Lashley 90-1

Austin Eckroat 90-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Brandon Wu 100-1

Matt NeSmith 110-1

David Lipsky 110-1

Hayden Buckley 110-1

Kevin Yu 130-1

Andrew Novak 130-1

Aaron Baddeley 130-1

Will Gordon 150-1

Harry Hall 150-1

Robby Shelton 180-1