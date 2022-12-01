From one Masters champion to another. Mike Weir was named the International team captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup, which will be played at Royal Montreal Golf Club in his home country of Canada. Weir, the 2003 Masters champ, takes over for Trevor Immelman, the 2008 champion.

Weir served as an assistant captain on Immelman's International team that just lost to the United States team at Quail Hollow (Charlotte, N.C.) 17.5-12.5. It was his third consecutive stint as an assistant captain.

"Presidents Cup has become such a big part of my career, so to be here in this moment announced as captain of the 2024 International Team is surreal," said Weir in a statement. "When I look back, I have so many incredible memories associated with this event whether it be my debut in 2000; winning my Singles match against Tiger in 2007 at Royal Montreal; witnessing Ernie create the shield in 2019; and then seeing Trevor carry that momentum in 2022. Now as I look with anticipation toward 2024, I couldn't be more excited to lead the International Team into my home country of Canada for what will surely be the experience of a lifetime."

Weir, who played in five Presidents Cups, succeeds Immelman and Ernie Els as the International team tries to turn the tide on an event that has not gone in their favor over the years. Overall, the International team is 1-12-1 against the United States.

There was some chatter that Immelman might get another shot after a terrific captaincy in 2022 in which his roster was depleted on account of LIV. Perhaps he will in the future, but Weir was an obvious candidate given that he was the first Canadian to ever compete in this event and played in it the first time it went to Canada in 2007 (where he went 3-1-1 including a victory over Tiger Woods in singles).

That year's event was also at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

"Captaining the team at this golf course is going to carve out an entire new piece of history in my career that can't be replaced," Weir added. "I have such a deep sense of pride bringing the team home knowing that in my opinion, the people of Canada are the most loyal and passionate sports fans in the world. We are hopeful to have a few Canadians on the team that will help muster up some of the loudest roars the event has ever heard."

The U.S. captain for 2024 has not been named yet.

The next Presidents Cup in the United States will take place in 2026 at Medinah (Ill.) Country Club.