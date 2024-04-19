Another week, another monstrous purse on the PGA Tour. The first signature event to be played following the 2024 Masters takes place in Hilton Head, South Carolina, as the RBC Heritage hosts the best golfers on Tour. With $20 million on the line in totality, first place will take home a $3.6 million winner's share.

There will not be a cut in place this week, so everyone in the field is guaranteed at least $41,000 no matter how many crooked numbers they post. This is the new way of life for Tour pros as this is one of eight big-money signature events, only three of which have a cut.

Your first four winners from signature events this season ...

The Sentry: Chris Kirk ($3.6 million)

Pebble Beach Pro Am: Wyndham Clark ($3.6 million)

Genesis Invitational: Hideki Matsuyama ($4 million)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)

Following the RBC Heritage this week, the Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial, and the Travelers Championship will round out the eight signature events for 2024. Only the Memorial will have a cut. Add it all up, and there is nearly $200 million at stake between these eight tournaments plus The Players Championship, which Scheffler won in early March.

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 RBC Heritage for the 69 players who are playing this event.

2024 RBC Heritage prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $621,000

9th: $581,000

10th: $541,000

11th: $501,000

12th: $461,000

13th: $421,000

14th: $381,000

15th: $361,000

16th: $341,000

17th: $321,000

18th: $301,000

19th: $281,000

20th: $261,000

21st: $241,000

22nd: $224,500

23rd: $208,500

24th: $192,500

25th: $176,500

26th: $160,500

27th: $154,500

28th: $148,500

29th: $142,500

30th: $136,500

31st: $130,500

32nd: $124,500

33rd: $118,500

34th: $113,500

35th: $108,500

36th: $103,500

37th: $98,500

38th: $94,500

39th: $90,500

40th: $86,500

41st: $82,500

42nd: $78,500

43rd: $74,500

44th: $70,500

45th: $66,500

46th: $62,500

47th: $58,500

48th: $55,300

49th: $52,500

50th: $51,000

51st: $49,800

52nd: $48,600

53rd: $47,800

54th: $47,000

55th: $46,600

56th: $46,200

57th: $45,800

58th: $45,400

59th: $45,000

60th: $44,600

61st: $44,200

62nd: $43,800

63rd: $43,400

64th: $43,000

65th: $42,600

66th: $42,200

67th: $41,800

68th: $41,400

69th: $40,000