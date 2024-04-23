The PGA Tour switches from individual to team play when the 2024 Zurich Classic begins on Thursday at TPC Louisiana. A total of 80 two-man teams compete in the event that will feature a best ball format in the first and third rounds, while the second and fourth rounds will be played with an alternate shot arrangement. Nick Hardy and Davis Riley will defend their crown after finishing a tournament-record 30-under par last year to finish two strokes ahead of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin. However, Hardy and Riley are 80-1 longshots to repeat according to the latest 2024 Zurich Classic odds.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who won the event in 2022, are 5-1 favorites, while the duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are 8-1. They are followed by Will Zalatoris/Sahith Theegala (11-1) and Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama (16-1). Before locking in any 2024 Zurich Classic picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Top 2024 Zurich Classic expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is fading the team of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, even though they are one of the favorites at +800. McIlroy is ranked No. 2 in the world despite finishing in the top 15 just once in eight events this season. The 34-year-old Irishman began this month with a third-place finish at the Valero Texas Open but has struggled since, tying for 22nd at the Masters and 33rd at last weekend's RBC Heritage.

Lowry has been slightly better this year, as he tied for fourth at the Cognizant Classic in early March and finished fourth in the Arnold Palmer Invitational the following weekend. The 37-year-old, who also hails from Northern Ireland, tied for 19th at The Players Championship but failed to finish in the top 40 in his last two tournaments. Lowry teamed up with Ian Poulter in the 2022 Zurich Classic, and the duo finished 13th.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala, who are listed at 10-1. The 27-year-old Zalatoris tied for 44th place at the RBC Heritage but has posted three top-10 finishes in nine tournaments this year. After sharing runner-up honors with Luke List at the Genesis Invitational in February, Zalatoris tied for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the following weekend and ninth at the Masters two weeks ago.

Zalatoris had a great showing in this event in 2022, as he and Davis Riley shared fourth place with five other teams at 23-under. Meanwhile, Theegala is coming off his third top-five finish and fifth top-10 as he was runner-up at the RBC Heritage. The 26-year-old also began the season with a runner-up result in the Sentry, finishing one stroke behind Chris Kirk. See which other teams to back at SportsLine.

2024 Zurich Classic odds, field

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele +500

Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry +800

Will Zalatoris/Sahith Theegala +1100

Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama +1600

Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick +2500

Taylor Pendrith/Corey Conners +3500

Rasmus Hojgaard/Nicolai Hojgaard +3500

Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin +4000

Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett +4000

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin +4000

Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen +4000

Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre +4500

Doug Ghim/Chan Kim +4500

Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak +4500

Daniel Berger/Victor Perez +4500

Kevin Yu/C.T. Pan +5000

Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander +5000

Beau Hossler/Sam Ryder +5000

Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith +5000

Aaron Rai/David Lipsky +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen/Matt Wallace +6500

Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith +6500

K.H. Lee/Michael Kim +6500

Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley +6500

Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges +6500

Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox +6500

Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup +6500

Steve Stricker/Matt Kuchar +8000

Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos +8000

Luke List/Henrik Norlander +8000

Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird +8000

Dylan Wu/Justin Lower +8000

Davis Riley/Nick Hardy +8000

Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Carson Young/Ben Martin +8000

Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty +8000

Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer +10000

Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo +10000

Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman +10000

Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid +10000

Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter +13000

Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard +13000

Justin Suh/Rico Hoey +13000

Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon +13000

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley +13000

Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott +13000

Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer +13000

Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou +13000

Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon +15000

Peter Malnati/Russell Knox +15000