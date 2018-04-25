Aaron Rodgers, Chris Paul set to lead NFL vs. NBA charity golf event this summer

Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul will lead their respective teams ... to Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Uncasville, Conn. this summer in a Ryder Cup-like event between NFL and NBA players for charity. The team golf tournament will be called "The Showdown," and it will take place June 27-28. Players will get to choose what charity contributions from the tournament go to.

The event will be shown in part on August 10 on TNT after the PGA Championship.

"I couldn't be more excited for 'The Showdown' this summer," Rodgers, who sports a sub-4 handicap, said in a statement. "While the NFL and NBA are home to many of the greatest athletes in the world, a golf course is an entirely different battlefield. I am extremely passionate about golf, and look forward to assembling a team of the NFL's top golfers to determine, once and for all, which league is truly top on the links."

This will not be the first time these two have linked up. A few years ago, Rodgers and Paul did a pretty amazing video with the folks from Dude Perfect showcasing their skills.

This time around will be a little different, though, as these two try and navigate the difficult game of golf at the team level.

"Golf is a favorite sport of mine and I'm thrilled to be hosting this unique tournament where NBA and NFL athletes will trade the court and field for the green," said Paul. "Competitiveness is essential in our respective sports, and I look forward to competing alongside and against the best athletes while raising money for charity."

This sounds awesome, and I'm excited about it. My only request here is that J.R. Smith is prominently involved.