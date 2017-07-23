British Open 2017: Jordan Spieth's 13th tee shot so bad he must play off driving range

The moment of the 146th Open Championship happened on Sunday at No. 13

We have seen some absurd major championship moments in recent years, and we have seen some ridiculous Jordan Spieth major championship moments in the same time frame. But I'm not sure we've seen anything quite like what we saw in the final round at Royal Birkdale on Sunday.

Spieth came to the 13th tee tied for the lead with Matt Kuchar at 8 under when he hit one of the worst drives anyone has hit all week at this tournament. He went full surrender cobra as it sailed off to the right and onto the top of a monstrous sand dune.

It led to one of the great shots of the week with Spieth and caddie Michael Greller up on what looks like a mountain. Spieth talked with rules officials for what felt like forever before taking an unplayable and walking 100 yards back to the driving range, which runs parallel to the 13th hole.

That's where he played his third shot after the penalty stroke from the unplayable. From there he hit his third shot over the Titleist equipment truck and went on to make bogey. An improbable, outrageous bogey rife with Twitter jokes and insanity from the crowds on hand at Birkdale.

The entire sequence took 30 minutes, and it was completely absurd, but it might have saved the tournament for a suddenly reeling Spieth. Matt Kuchar spent the time kneeling on the 13th green, eating a granola bar and refueling. He would go on to miss his putt with Spieth falling one back instead of a disastrous two shots behind Kuchar.

