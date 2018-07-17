British Open 2018: Phil Mickelson skillfully hits flop shot over brave man's head
I trust Lefty ... but I don't trust him this much.
Phil Mickelson might be nearing age 50, but he's still got it. Lefty hit one of his famous flop shots over the head of somebody near the Callaway truck at the 2018 Open Championship on Tuesday.
The shot, reminiscent of some of the instructional videos Mickelson used to make earlier in his career, is both amazing and terrifying. Mickelson's caddie and brother, Tim, filmed the shot.
My favorite part of it is the fellas in the background laughing at the poor guy who volunteered (was forced into?) doing this little exercise with Mickelson. And no, I would not ever willingly choose to partake in something like this.
