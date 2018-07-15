British Open 2018: Tiger Woods plays Carnoustie, previews what's ahead for the field

Tiger Woods made his way to the 2018 Open Championship on Sunday -- by way of Wimbledon on Saturday -- and played a baked-out, blazing-fast course that was already the toughest in The Open Championship rota.

Carnoustie, which Brandt Snedeker pointed out on Saturday is crispy enough to allow even the shortest hitters to hit 400-yard drives, could be a playground for Woods this week depending on what he decides to do off the tee. That's going to become a big storyline (alongside the weather) because if Woods is forced to (or chooses to) hit long irons off of these tees, it seems as if his chances of winning increase by a lot.

One of Woods' biggest issues so far in 2018 has been accuracy with the drive, and taking that club away for the sake of stinger after stinger with a driving iron, well, it could be the potion Tiger has been searching for at majors for the last five years.

Looks like Tiger is testing the new @TaylorMadeGolf GAPR LO driving iron. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HOcZ0gAFra — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) July 15, 2018

"Right now the fairways are faster than the greens," Woods told Bob Harig of ESPN. "I am sure they will probably speed the greens up a touch, but I'm sure this will be one of those weeks where the fairways are a little quicker than the greens."

"It is a risk/reward golf course, and the way it is set up right now, it is going to play very narrow because it is so fast," added Woods.

Again, narrow would not seem to favor Woods, who is currently No. 175 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, but anything can happen when you put longer irons into the hands of one of the greatest players who's ever lived. His creativity and shot-shaping ability on a course like Carnoustie with long irons is going to be fascinating to watch as he goes for his first major championship in over a decade.