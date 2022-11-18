Over the last several years, Bryson DeChambeau has become a sensation in the golf world for his jacked physique and the devastating long drive ability it afforded him. But after suffering numerous injuries that kept him off the course, the eight-time PGA Tour winner has reversed course in regard to how he treats his body.

In an appearance on the "Five Clubs" podcast, DeChambeau revealed he junked his bulking regimen and has started losing weight in an effort to avoid injuries and improve his overall health.

"I ate improperly for almost a year and a half and I was starting to feel weird," DeChambeau said. "My gut was all messed up, and so I went completely healthy, went on a Whole 30 diet, got a nutritionist, did blood work, measured stuff in my gut biome. I was super-inflamed.

"And then just recently since I've been using this new chef, I lost 20 pounds in a month."

This, of course, comes after DeChambeau gained nearly 50 pounds over late 2019 and early 2020 through intense weight training and an equally intense diet. The early returns seemed positive: DeChambeau led the PGA Tour in average driving distance the last two seasons and made it to the final eight of the 2021 Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships, plus he won the U.S. Open for the first time in 2020.

But while he looked healthy physically, DeChambeau says he felt anything but healthy internally.

"I ate things that were not great for my system that I was very sensitive to," DeChambeau said, "and ultimately it got to the point where it was a little too much. And that's why I started to back off of that."

Now significantly lighter, DeChambeau, 29, feels rejuvenated as he approaches his 30s.

"The inflammation has just left my system, and I feel a lot more at ease. I mean, I'm a lot leaner now, I feel better, my face has thinned out finally," DeChambeau said. "I look like I'm 20 again, not 35."