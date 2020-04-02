CBS to air famous Masters highlights, final rounds from Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson
We won't get a new Masters this April, but watching highlights from these past events is a great substitute
In lieu of the 2020 Masters taking place next weekend at Augusta National Golf Club, CBS Sports will broadcast the final rounds of the 2004 and 2019 Masters on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, as well as highlights from the 1975 Masters. As such, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will be featured prominently on CBS next weekend.
First up is a one-hour special on the 1975 Masters (1:30-2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 11) where Jack Nicklaus shot a 68 to beat Tom Weiskopf and Johnny Miller by a single stroke. He made an iconic birdie on No. 16 to get to 12 under and seal the eventual win.
From 2:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, CBS will re-air the final round of 2004 Masters, Phil Mickelson's first victory at Augusta. He shot 31 on the back nine and birdied five of the last seven holes to nip Ernie Els by a single stroke. What ensued was the infamous leap of joy that now doubles as his logo.
Then on Sunday, April 12 from 12:30-6 p.m., we get the thrilling final round of the 2019 Masters as Tiger Woods drove to victory over Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele. Woods made birdies at Nos. 13, 15 and 16 to get to 14 under with two holes to go. He bogeyed the last to win by a stroke. However, his best hole may have been a par at the par-3 12th where four of the final six players on the course hit it in the water off the tee.
The win was Woods' 15th major championship.
"It's special to me," he said after the win. "It's special to my friends and family, and I think that everyone out here who was here got a chance to witness something that was amazing and just the competitive environment. Everyone was playing well at the same time, and it could have gone so many different ways. Just happened to hang in there and persevere."
In total, the legendary Masters moments being shown over the weekend will feature three of the eight golfers who have three or more green jackets.
Not having the 2020 Masters in April because of the coronavirus pandemic is a huge bummer, but getting to watch these three final rounds is not. It will be a nice reprieve for what has been a difficult few weeks in the sports world and for the country (and world) as a whole.
