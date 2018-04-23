Charles Schwab taking over as Colonial Country Club PGA Tour event sponsor in 2019

Golf in Ft. Worth looks to have received a boost ... for now

The upcoming PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth has a new sponsor in Charles Schwab & Co. after losing Dean & Deluca since last year's event took place, which was won by Kevin Kisner. 

According to Golf Channel, the partnership between Charles Schwab and Colonial is a four-year deal but won't start until 2019.

Local companies are backing the event after upscale grocer Dean and Deluca withdrew as title sponsor after only two tournaments of a six-year deal. The companies include American Airlines, AT&T, XTO Energy and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway.

After Dean & Deluca ejected on a six-year contract two years in, Colonial couldn't round up a sponsorship in time for the 2018 edition. That being the case, this year's tournament will be referred to as the Forth Worth Invitational. However, this is certainly a good sign for the future health of a tournament that has been played since 1946 when Ben Hogan emerged victorious.

It might have also been a necessity for its spot on future PGA Tour schedules. When the PGA Championship moves to May in 2019, there will be some shuffling around. Any event without a sponsor or a strong foundation ran the risk of possibly being relegated to the fall schedule or being bumped from prime golf season.

Now that Colonial has a sponsor that was previously involved with the PGA Tour Champions (the end-of-year points race champ gets the Charles Schwab Cup), Colonial at least has the appearance of strength. 

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES