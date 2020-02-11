Genesis Invitational predictions, odds 2020: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson picks by PGA insider

Justin Thomas will be out for redemption this week at Riviera Country Club when the PGA Tour's West Coast swing wraps up with the 2020 Genesis Invitational, which tees off on Thursday. Thomas is among the top favorites at 15-2 in the latest 2020 Genesis Open odds, and he is the fourth-ranked golfer in the world after already winning twice in 2020. The 26-year-old led after 54 holes at Riviera last year, but a delay forced him to play 32 holes on Sunday.

Thomas got off to a rough start in the final round and couldn't catch J.B. Holmes, who finished 14-under and beat him by one shot. Holmes is in the field again, but he faces 66-1 Genesis Invitational odds to repeat, while new world No. 1 Rory McIlroy is the favorite at 7-1. Others in the elite 2020 Genesis Invitational field include Tiger Woods (16-1), Dustin Johnson (14-1) and Jon Rahm (8-1). Before you make any 2020 Genesis Open picks, you need to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

Johnson also knows what players need to do to win at Riviera. Before the 2017 Genesis Open, he had Dustin Johnson among his best of the rest, saying it was "hard to pass on his record at Riviera with six top-10s in nine starts." The 35-year-old ran away with the event, winning by five strokes. Last year, he pegged Thomas as one of his best bets, and the young golfer had the 54-hole lead, but had to play 32 holes on Sunday and lost by a stroke to J.B. Holmes.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 Genesis Open picks, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 Genesis Open expert picks

Johnson wants no part of Brooks Koepka, even though until Monday he was the world's No. 1 golfer. The four-time major winner has never dominated on the West Coast, and Johnson sees no sign of his game turning around. He's a player to fade this week at the Genesis Invitational 2020.

Johnson has seen the way Phil Mickelson has been playing in recent weeks and knows the 49-year-old loves playing on the West Coast. Lefty finished third last week at Pebble Beach and has regained his touch around the greens. He has won at Riviera twice and is fifth on Tour in shots gained around the green. He shot three rounds in the 60s last week and finished 14-under.

The golf stats guru also has been locked in on Dustin Johnson, who won the event in 2017 and has been in the top four six times in 10 starts at Riviera. The 35-year-old has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 5 and was fourth on Tour last year in shots gained tee-to-green. He was fourth in driving distance at 312 yards and 13th in scoring average at 69.9. This year, he is averaging 71.2 strokes in six rounds.

How to make 2020 Genesis Open predictions

This week, Johnson is all over a giant long shot who has played well during the West Coast swing. This veteran has been strong around the greens and could be ready to pull off another victory. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who wins the Genesis Open? Where do Johnson and Mickelson finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 Genesis Open, all from the insider who nailed the Tour Championship and knows what it takes to win at Riviera.

2020 Genesis Open odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Justin Thomas 15-2

Jon Rahm 8-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Bubba Watson 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Jason Day 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Collin Morikawa 60-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

J.B. Holmes 66-1

Sungjae Im 66-1

Kevin Na 75-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Ryan Moore 90-1

Scottie Scheffler 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1