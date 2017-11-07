Henrik Stenson clarifies injury status, says public relations stunt not to blame

It was reported earlier this week that Henrik Stenson may have injured his rib in a bizarre PR stunt at the HSBC Champions a few weeks ago in China. The stunt required him, Dustin Johnson and Haotong Li to be suspended from ropes above Hideki Matsuyama, and it was as interesting looking as it sounds.

Anyway, Stenson alluded at the Turkish Airlines Open last week to tweaking something during that shoot. And it sounded like he was going to have to miss the final two events of 2017 on the European Tour.

"I'm no superman even though certain people thought I was superman," he told The Telegraph. If you saw the promotion in Shanghai, you know what I mean."

What caused Henrik Stenson's season-ending injury? Let's just say he's not Superman: https://t.co/WCkedynBpg pic.twitter.com/or0C69rdps — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 6, 2017

So that seems pretty obvious.

But on Tuesday, he clarified via Instagram.

"I'm disappointed to have to pre-emptively withdraw from the Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player," wrote Stenson. "I was looking forward to this important year-end event on the European Tour. At this point I am back home in Orlando waiting to do a scan on my ribs and get the necessary rest. I am still hoping for a quick recovery and have not ruled out playing in Dubai next week at this point.

"My comment about not being Superman was a sarcastic way of saying that I am susceptible to injury like any other athlete and sometimes these things happen when you least expect them. I was pleased to help promote the HSBC Champions and to continue my string of success at the event, and I was never forced to do anything. HSBC is a great sponsor to golf worldwide and I am not happy to see them being made responsible for my withdrawal."

Although Stenson will miss the Nedbank Challenge, he noted that he is going to try and make it for next week's DP World Championship.

"The plan as of now will be to participate in the DP World Championship if my body is back to 100 percent."