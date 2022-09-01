After weeks of speculation, 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith officially announced that he is taking his talents to the the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Smith, who had climbed to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, will be making his LIV Golf debut this week at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston at The International Golf Club just outside of Boston in Bolton, Mass.. This week's tournament is the fourth of eight events on the inaugural LIV Golf schedule and will feature the same individual plus team format as the previous three events. The LIV Boston purse totals $25 million, with $20 million dedicated to the individual portion. All participating golfers are guaranteed at least $120,000, with the individual winner taking home $4 million.

Smith will be joined in the LIV Golf Boston field by golfers such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed. LIV newcomers Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri will also be in the field. Play gets underway on Friday, September 2 at 2 p.m. ET. Smith is listed as the 11-2 betting favorite in the latest LIV Golf Boston odds. He is followed by Johnson (6-1), Niemann (9-1) and Talor Gooch (16-1). Before locking in your 2022 LIV Golf Boston picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up nearly 75 units in 2022 having hit Cameron Smith (+2200) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (+25000) at the American Express, Joaquin Niemann (+7000) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (+6600) live at the PGA Championship.

One surprise: McDonald is fading the odds-on favorite and arguably the biggest name in the LIV Golf Boston field in Cameron Smith. The 29-year-old Australian is coming off an outstanding PGA Tour season that included wins at The Players and the British Open, but after seeing him withdraw from the BMW Championship and struggle through last week's Tour Championship, McDonald isn't convinced that Smith is completely healthy heading into this event.

"I am surprised Smith is this short given the question marks surrounding his hip discomfort," McDonald told SportsLine. "Needing to withdraw from the BMW Championship and looking uncomfortable at the Tour Championship, I would have made Johnson the favorite this week. The Players Championship winner and Champion Golfer of the Year is a prolific champion and can win on any given week but given the variance we have seen in LIV thus far, +550 is far too steep to warrant any investment."

2022 LIV Golf Boston odds, field

Cameron Smith 11-2

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Joaquin Niemann 9-1

Talor Gooch 16-1

Louis Oosthuizen 20-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Patrick Reed 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Sergio Garcia 22-1

Abraham Ancer 22-1

Matthew Wolff 28-1

Branden Grace 28-1

Carlos Ortiz 33-1

Henrik Stenson 35-1

Marc Leishman 35-1

Harold Varner III 35-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Charles Howell 40-1

Sam Horsfield 45-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Lee Westwood 55-1

Charl Schwarzer 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1

Matt Jones 66-1

Cameron Tringale 75-1

Anirban Lahiri 80-1

Pat Perez 90-1

Lauri Canter 90-1

Martin Kaymer 90-1

Peter Uihlein 90-1

Bernd Wiesberger 80-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Richard Bland 140-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 140-1

Scott Vincent 110-1

Hudson Swafford 140-1

Graeme McDowell 150-1

Phachara Khongwatmai 175-1

Turk Pettit 200-1

Shaun Norris 200-1

Sihwan Kim 150-1

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 175-1

Wade Ormsby 250-1

Chase Koepka 350-1

James Piot 750-1

Jediah Morgan 1500-1