It's been a great 2021 for Generation Xers in sports, including PGA golf great Phil Mickelson. Several weeks ago, the 50-year old won his sixth major title at the PGA Championship, becoming the oldest player in the history of the game to win a major. That triumph earned him the famed Wanamaker Trophy, as well as the right to flex during his wife's birthday.

In a video on his Twitter account, Phil Mickelson shared how he incorporated the Wanamaker Trophy into his wife's birthday celebration, taking a swig of wine from the century-old cup.

Amy Mickelson's birthday is an auspicious occasion, as Phil has long drawn inspiration from his wife. In 2010, Mickelson won The Masters in honor of his wife, who had battled breast cancer in 2009 before being declared cancer-free.

Over the years, Mickelson's personal and professional lives have both been highly rewarding. But there is still one thing missing: A victory in the U.S. Open. Later this month, Mickelson will attempt to follow up his PGA Championship triumph by attempting to win his first U.S. Open, which would make him one of a select few players in golf history - Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods - to win all four majors.

In a report by the Jersey Evening Post, Mickelson recently stated that he had confidence he could play well at Torrey Pines, and that he was going to put in a full effort to be sharp for this year's U.S. Open.

"I know that I'm playing well and this could very well be my last really good opportunity – although I get five more – to win a US Open," Mickelson said. "So I'm going to put everything I have into it."