One thing is for sure when the United States tees it up in Rome at the 44th Ryder Cup: It will, as it almost always is, be adorned in a lot of red, white and blue. The team uniforms for the U.S. side were released on Wednesday to the chagrin of many fashion experts across social media platforms.

Nobody can say there is not enough gear. Dozens and dozens of pieces go into the kits, with everything from practice rounds all the way through the Sunday singles matches considered.

Here's a sampling of what the U.S. will wear:

Wednesday Practice Ralph Lauren

Thursday Practice Ralph Lauren

Friday Round Ralph Lauren

Saturday Round Ralph Lauren

Sunday Round Ralph Lauren

These pieces are mostly a variation of what the U.S. team has worn in past years with a few tweaks and updates. There will be a lot of accessories to go with the uniforms, though, including -- depending on the weather -- hoodies, pullovers, vests, sweaters and ... cricket sweaters. Here's a look at a few of them.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

The red jacket has the term "dodici forti" on it, which means "12 strong." It's an ode to a U.S. team that will need to be completely galvanized if it wants to win for the first time in 30 years on European soil.

The big question now is which golfers will actually wear these uniforms. The top six in the Ryder Cup standings will be solidified this week at the conclusion of the BMW Championship, and the last six will be selected the Monday after the Tour Championship at East Lake.