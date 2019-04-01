Masters 2019: Odds for what could be smallest tournament field since Tiger Woods won in 1997

After much consternation in the first few months of 2019 over slow play leading to fields not finishing, there is nothing to worry about at this year's Masters. That's because the participants -- all 86 of them -- will get their rounds in well before the sun sets in what could be the smallest Masters field since 85 other mortals teed it up alongside an 86th, Tiger Woods, in 1997 and watched a slice of history.

Justin Harding and Shane Lowry got into the field on Monday in the second-to-last way you could get in the field. They were both (barely) inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The only other way to qualify is to win the Texas Open this weekend. If the winner -- say, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth or Matt Kuchar -- is already in the Masters, then the field will remain at 86. If the winner isn't already in -- Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington or Ernie Els -- the field will grow to 87.

Regardless, it will be one of the smallest in recent memory. Only three times since 1997 has the number dipped below 90 -- one of those was three years ago when Danny Willett beat 88 other golfers for his lone major championship, and one was last year when Patrick Reed defeated 86 others.

Here are the golfers with 25-1 or better odds with one week to go.

Rory McIlroy: 8-1

Dustin Johnson: 10-1

Justin Rose: 12-1

Tiger Woods: 12-1

Justin Thomas: 14-1

Jon Rahm: 16-1

Brooks Koepka: 18-1

Rickie Fowler: 18-1

Jordan Spieth: 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 20-1

Jason Day: 25-1

Bubba Watson: 25-1

Francesco Molinari: 25-1

Day and Watson are fun plays here. And if you're into name-less wagering, have I got a tweet for you.

Who am I?



• Under 30 years old

• Five-time winner

• 2nd SG Approach

• 2nd SG Tee-to-Green

• 9th SG Total

• Top 20 Driving Distance

• Top 20 Scoring

• Top 25 Greens in Regulation

• Four straight top 20s at Augusta



45/1 to win the Masters! — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) March 27, 2019

The answer, by the way, is Hideki Matsuyama, and he's now 40-1 to win Augusta.

