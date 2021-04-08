We don't get a hole-in-one at every edition of the Masters, but when it occurs, the odds favor it happening at the 16th hole. "Redbud," as the 16th hole is known at Augusta National, has seen the most hole-in-ones of any hole on the course in Masters history.

During Thursday's first round, Tommy Fleetwood added his name to the list of golfers to find the bottom of the cup on their tee shot.

Fleetwood's ace was dead on line from the moment the ball left the club face, taking two big hops on the green before a couple small bounces guided it into the hole. The shot was fantastic, but the reaction was just as good when you appreciate the context.

Fleetwood had yet to even make a birdie on the course by the time he got to the 16th hole, carding 11 pars and four bogeys, so of course the first score he makes happens to be the toughest one in the sport. That's why you see him hold his arms out in an almost-shrug, like, "Of course, now I catch a break."

The 16th hole has been the center of hole-in-one action recently with both Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau carding aces in 2019 and a whopping three players (Shane Lowry, Davis Love III and Louis Oosthuizen) finding the bottom of the cup by weeks end in the 2016 edition of the Masters.

Fleetwood has finished inside the top 20 in two of the last three years at the Masters but has yet to make it inside the top 10. We'll see if this highlight-worthy shot ends up powering a move up the leaderboard when he returns to action on Friday morning.