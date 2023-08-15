Building the perfect PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 BMW Championship will certainly be a difficult task. With the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings, the PGA DFS player pool will be stocked with the best golfers in the world. Jon Rahm has been on an absolute tear this season, securing four wins and 10 top-10 finishes. He also enters the BMW Championship 2023 ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings, making him an intriguing option for PGA DFS lineups.

Should Rahm be part of your PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 BMW Championship? Or should you roster a player like Rory McIlroy, who's finished T-9 or better in each of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 BMW Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice, and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,200 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 BMW Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy, and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the BMW Championship 2023.

Top 2023 BMW Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the BMW Championship 2023 is Tyrrell Hatton at $9,000 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Hatton certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard at Olympia Fields this week. The 31-year-old has just one victory on the PGA Tour, but he's finished T-15 or better in six of his last nine starts overall.

Hatton is currently ranked fifth in strokes gained: total (1.918), seventh in strokes gained: putting (0.619), and 11th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.578). He also ranks 16th in scoring average (69.49) and 22nd in birdie average (4.10). Hatton is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Tommy Fleetwood at $9,700 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. Fleetwood enters this week's event as one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour, finishing T-10 or better in five of his last six starts.

The Englishman ranks third in one-putt percentage (45.29%), fifth in putting average (1.704), and fifth in putts per round (27.94). His ability to consistently drain putts has allowed Fleetwood to be in contention on a weekly basis. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2023 BMW Championship. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 BMW Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 BMW Championship, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete BMW Championship DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.