The PGA Tour heads to the iconic TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. this week for the 2023 Players Championship. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are listed as the co-favorites at 17-2 in the latest Players Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Players Championship field include Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Patrick Cantlay (19-1), Max Homa (19-1), and Justin Thomas (19-1).

Which 2023 Players Championship prop bets should you target? And what sleepers could set you up for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any Players Championship 2023 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Players Championship field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 Players Championship prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.

Top 2023 Players Championship prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Players Championship 2023 is PGA Tour veteran Justin Thomas to finish in the top-10 of the final leaderboard at +225 odds (risk $100 to win $225). Thomas, a two-time major championship winner, has yet to finish outside of the top-25 in 2023. He is playing well against elite fields and won the Players Championship in 2021.

Thomas is elite in multiple metrics. Heading into this week's tournament, the 29-year-old ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.674), 13th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.188), and 19th in total strokes gained (1.135). If he puts together four complete rounds, Thomas will likely be in contention when Sunday comes around and McClure sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-10. You can see the rest of McClure's Players Championship prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Find more 2023 Players Championship picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the the Players Championship 2023, including a long shot listed at 31-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 Players Championship sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his Players Championship best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2023 Players Championship prop picks should you target this week? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 Players Championship best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,600 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2023 Players Championship odds, field, top contenders

See the full Players Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +850

Rory McIlroy +850

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1900

Max Homa +1900

Justin Thomas +1900

Xander Schauffele +2500

Viktor Hovland +2700

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Will Zalatoris +3200

Jordan Spieth +3200

Matt Fitzpatrick +3400

Tyrrell Hatton +3400

Cameron Young +3600

Jason Day +3600

Sungjae Im +3700

Joohyung Kim +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Keegan Bradley +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Keith Mitchell +5500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +7000

Sam Burns +7000

Sahith Theegala +7000

Chris Kirk +7500

Tommy Fleetwood +8500

Hideki Matsuyama +8500

Kurt Kitayama +9000

Justin Rose +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Harris English +10000

Webb Simpson +14000

Aaron Wise +14000

Brian Harman +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Russell Henley +15000

Gary Woodland +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Billy Horschel +18000

Ryan Fox +18000

Davis Riley +18000

Taylor Montgomery +18000

Sepp Straka +19000

Adam Hadwin +19000

Min Woo Lee +19000

Maverick McNealy +21000

Patton Kizzire +21000

Justin Suh +21000

Taylor Pendrith +22000

K.H. Lee +23000

Lucas Herbert +23000

Danny Willett +23000