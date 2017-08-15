Report: Five drugs found in Tiger Woods system from DUI toxicology report

The toxicology report for Tiger Woods' DUI back in May was released this week, and it revealed that Woods had five different drugs in his system at the time of his arrest.

The five drugs, according to ESPN, were Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC (which is found in marijuana), and this cocktail caused Woods to fall asleep behind the wheel before failing a field sobriety test.

ESPN obtained the report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Woods, who was recently photographed free diving for lobster in the Bahamas, completed a "private intensive program" this summer to get help with the way he was using his medication.

"I recently completed an out of state private intensive program," Woods wrote at the time. "I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all of the support I've received."

He pled guilty to reckless driving last week and will enter a diversion program this fall.