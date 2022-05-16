The year 2022 has not been kind to Rickie Fowler, who has missed five cuts and failed to register a top-20 finish on the PGA Tour. In this week's field at the PGA Championship due to his eighth-place finish last year at Kiawah Island, Fowler spoke to the media Monday at Southern Hills. As is commonplace, Fowler was asked questions surrounding the LIV Golf Invitational Series but did not say anything to inspire confidence from the PGA Tour.

"To be straightforward with you guys, I haven't necessarily made a decision one way or the other," said Fowler. "I've mentioned in the past, do I currently think that the PGA Tour is the best place to play? I do. Do I think it can be better? Yes. So I think it's an interesting position ... I've always looked at competition being a good thing. It's the driving force of our game ... I think competition ultimately makes people better, whether it's business, sport."

The 33-year-old made his first appearance on the PGA Tour more than 14 years ago in the Verizon Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. Collecting Rookie of the Year honors, five victories and numerous appearances in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup for Team USA, Fowler is currently in the midst of a valley when it comes to his career trajectory.

With the allure of guaranteed paychecks, limited fields and a less-stressful playing schedule, the new father has clearly taken an interest in the LIV Golf Series. The first event is scheduled for June 9-11 at the Centurion Golf Club in London, and only time will tell what Fowler's intentions really are.

"I think guys would probably like to know [of the consequences]," said Fowler. "Because if you're trying to make a decision one way or the other, I know there's some guys that are probably in a position where the consequence may not matter. They may just be ready to go play and not look back type of thing and see how things come full circle. Like I said, it's an interesting time. I've always thought that competition is a good thing, and these leagues or tours wouldn't be coming up or popping up if they didn't see kind of those opportunities out there."