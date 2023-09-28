The United States Ryder Cup team will try to match its success from two years ago when they face Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup beginning Friday at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside of Rome. In 2019 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, the Americans blew out the Europeans, 19-9, which was the biggest margin of victory by either side since 1967, more than a decade before players from continental Europe were allowed to participate. Seven of the 12 members from that U.S. team have made this year's American squad. Play begins at 1:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Team Europe are -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest 2023 Ryder Cup odds, while the Americans are priced as +110 underdogs. A tie is priced at +1100. Before locking in any Team USA vs. Team Europe picks, make sure you see the Ryder Cup 2023 predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been on fire with his head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 26-15-1 and returning 8.67 units over that span. That's a $867 profit for $100 bettors in the late 14 weeks of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 Ryder Cup and has locked in his best bets. See what they are at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Ryder Cup expert picks

Nejad is picking Rory McIlroy to be Team Europe's top point scorer at +500 odds. After initially calling the Ryder Cup "an exhibition" and "not that important of an event for me" in 2009, McIlroy has made a complete 180 on the Ryder Cup, saying "it's the best event in golf, bar none." He will be playing in his seventh Ryder Cup, the most of any player on either team.

McIlroy has had success on the Ryder Cup stage in his career. He is 12-12-4 in the event, and his 14 points earned is tied with Justin Rose for the most by any player in Rome this week. "I decided to go with the player who has the premium Ryder Cup experience," Nejad told SportsLine. See what else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Ryder Cup picks

Nejad has locked in two other best bets for the 2023 Ryder Cup, including one prop that returns higher than +600. This player "really doesn't have a weakness" and could surprise. You can see Nejad's Ryder Cup picks only at SportsLine.

So which plays should you target for the 2023 Ryder Cup, and which play in the Ryder Cup 2023 could bring a payday at more than +600? Visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for Ryder Cup 2023, all from the expert who was up more than 70 units on his recent golf picks.