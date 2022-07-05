The PGA Tour and DP World Tour's strategic alliance will unite most of the planet's best players this week at The Renaissance Club for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. This is the first time the event in North Berwick, Scotland will be co-sanctioned by the two tours as they bolster themselves against the LIV Golf tour. The result is that 14 of the world's top 15 players -- with Rory McIlroy the lone exception -- are scheduled to compete in this week's event. Matt Fitzpatrick, who reached a three-man playoff with Min Woo Lee and Thomas Detry at last year's Scottish Open, will tee it up for the first time since his U.S. Open victory last month. Lee won last year's event, but his defense will be tough against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and many more PGA Tour stars.
The latest 2022 Scottish Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 11-1 favorite. PGA Championship winner Thomas and Masters champ Scheffler are both priced at 12-1, followed by Fitzpatrick and Xander Shcauffele at 18-1. Before making any 2022 Scottish Open picks, you really need to see the golf predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.
He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up more than 64 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.
Shockingly, McDonald is fading Viktor Hovland (35-1), who is getting short odds despite some recent mediocre play. The Norwegian's talent isn't in question, but he seems to be trending in the wrong direction, especially with his irons. That will be a major disadvantage at The Renaissance Club. The 24-year-old has four top-10 finishes in 16 tournaments this season, but he hasn't finished in the top 20 since March. He is 204th in strokes gained around the green and 86th in scrambling, and those are likely to be among the determining factors for success this week.
On the other hand, the expert is bullish on Jordan Spieth (30-1) as he faces a modern links challenge. The 28-year-old has been excellent in links-style golf, and this course certainly has those elements, but it features more undulation in the fairways and has sharp contours on the greens. Spieth's putting has been his nemesis, but he has still performed well during his resurgence, and if the weather happens to turn, he should excel. Spieth has four top-10's in 17 events this season, but three have come in his past seven tournaments. "The Texan always needs to be considered when teeing it up across the pond," McDonald told SportsLine.
Jon Rahm +1100
Justin Thomas +1200
Scottie Scheffler +1200
Xander Schauffele +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Cameron Smith +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Sam Burns +2800
Will Zalatoris +2800
Jordan Spieth +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Viktor Hovland +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Billy Horschel +4000
Ryan Fox +4500
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Max Homa +4500
Corey Conners +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Cameron Young +5000
Keegan Bradley +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Mito Pereira +6500
Lucas Herbert +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500
Brian Harman +6500
Keith Mitchell +6500
Harold Varner +6500
Adrian Meronk +6500
Sebastian Munoz +7000
Robert Macintyre +8000
Matt Kuchar +8000
Maverick McNealy +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Marc Leishman +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000
Haotong Li +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Jordan Smith +10000
Cameron Tringale +10000
Erik Van Rooyen +12500
Luke List +12500
Min Woo Lee +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Jhonattan Vegas +12500
Henrik Stenson +12500
Joel Dahmen +12500
Rickie Fowler +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Patrick Rodgers +12500
Thomas Detry +12500
Harris English +12500
Matt Wallace +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
Ryan Palmer +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Dean Burmester +15000
Johannes Veerman +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Matthew Nesmith +15000
Victor Perez +15000
Russell Knox +17500
Edoardo Molinari +17500
Richie Ramsay +17500
Adri Arnaus +20000
Danny Willett +20000
John Catlin +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
Padraig Harrington +20000
Sepp Straka +20000
Antoine Rozner +20000
Thorbjorn Olesen +20000
David Lipsky +20000
Alex Smalley +20000
Fabrizio Zanotti +20000
Nick Taylor +25000
Mikko Korhonen +25000
Kurt Kitayama +25000
Stewart Cink +25000
Anirban Lahiri +25000
Jason Scrivener +25000
Joohyung Kim +25000
J.J. Spaun +25000
Thriston Lawrence +25000
Jorge Campillo +25000
Marcus Armitage +25000
Nicolai Hojgaard +25000
Wil Besseling +25000
Alexander Bjork +25000
Wyndham Clark +25000
Lucas Glover +25000
Guido Migliozzi +30000
Sean Crocker +30000
Maximilian Kieffer +30000
Bio Kim +30000
Nino Bertasio +30000
Brandon Stone +30000
Kalle Samooja +30000
Callum Tarren +30000