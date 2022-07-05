The PGA Tour and DP World Tour's strategic alliance will unite most of the planet's best players this week at The Renaissance Club for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. This is the first time the event in North Berwick, Scotland will be co-sanctioned by the two tours as they bolster themselves against the LIV Golf tour. The result is that 14 of the world's top 15 players -- with Rory McIlroy the lone exception -- are scheduled to compete in this week's event. Matt Fitzpatrick, who reached a three-man playoff with Min Woo Lee and Thomas Detry at last year's Scottish Open, will tee it up for the first time since his U.S. Open victory last month. Lee won last year's event, but his defense will be tough against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and many more PGA Tour stars.

The latest 2022 Scottish Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 11-1 favorite. PGA Championship winner Thomas and Masters champ Scheffler are both priced at 12-1, followed by Fitzpatrick and Xander Shcauffele at 18-1. Before making any 2022 Scottish Open picks, you really need to see the golf predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up more than 64 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

Top 2022 Scottish Open expert predictions

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Viktor Hovland (35-1), who is getting short odds despite some recent mediocre play. The Norwegian's talent isn't in question, but he seems to be trending in the wrong direction, especially with his irons. That will be a major disadvantage at The Renaissance Club. The 24-year-old has four top-10 finishes in 16 tournaments this season, but he hasn't finished in the top 20 since March. He is 204th in strokes gained around the green and 86th in scrambling, and those are likely to be among the determining factors for success this week.

On the other hand, the expert is bullish on Jordan Spieth (30-1) as he faces a modern links challenge. The 28-year-old has been excellent in links-style golf, and this course certainly has those elements, but it features more undulation in the fairways and has sharp contours on the greens. Spieth's putting has been his nemesis, but he has still performed well during his resurgence, and if the weather happens to turn, he should excel. Spieth has four top-10's in 17 events this season, but three have come in his past seven tournaments. "The Texan always needs to be considered when teeing it up across the pond," McDonald told SportsLine.

2022 Scottish Open odds, field, top contenders

Jon Rahm +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Scottie Scheffler +1200

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Sam Burns +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Viktor Hovland +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Billy Horschel +4000

Ryan Fox +4500

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Max Homa +4500

Corey Conners +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Mito Pereira +6500

Lucas Herbert +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Keith Mitchell +6500

Harold Varner +6500

Adrian Meronk +6500

Sebastian Munoz +7000

Robert Macintyre +8000

Matt Kuchar +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Marc Leishman +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Jordan Smith +10000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Erik Van Rooyen +12500

Luke List +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Jhonattan Vegas +12500

Henrik Stenson +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Patrick Rodgers +12500

Thomas Detry +12500

Harris English +12500

Matt Wallace +15000

Troy Merritt +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Dean Burmester +15000

Johannes Veerman +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Matthew Nesmith +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Russell Knox +17500

Edoardo Molinari +17500

Richie Ramsay +17500

Adri Arnaus +20000

Danny Willett +20000

John Catlin +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000

Padraig Harrington +20000

Sepp Straka +20000

Antoine Rozner +20000

Thorbjorn Olesen +20000

David Lipsky +20000

Alex Smalley +20000

Fabrizio Zanotti +20000

Nick Taylor +25000

Mikko Korhonen +25000

Kurt Kitayama +25000

Stewart Cink +25000

Anirban Lahiri +25000

Jason Scrivener +25000

Joohyung Kim +25000

J.J. Spaun +25000

Thriston Lawrence +25000

Jorge Campillo +25000

Marcus Armitage +25000

Nicolai Hojgaard +25000

Wil Besseling +25000

Alexander Bjork +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Lucas Glover +25000

Guido Migliozzi +30000

Sean Crocker +30000

Maximilian Kieffer +30000

Bio Kim +30000

Nino Bertasio +30000

Brandon Stone +30000

Kalle Samooja +30000

Callum Tarren +30000