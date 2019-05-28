The Memorial Tournament odds, 2019: Surprising picks from proven model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 Memorial Tournament is one of the most anticipated non-major events on the 2019 PGA Tour schedule with 120 of the best golfers in the world converging on Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976, this event has invitational status, meaning there will be a smaller field than most tournaments. There's also a whopping $9.1 million in the line, and it'll be no surprise to see top names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas teeing it up when the tournament gets underway on Thursday morning. The latest 2019 Memorial Tournament odds have McIllroy going off as the favorite at 8-1, followed by Woods, who is looking to bounce back after missing the cut at the PGA Championship, at 12-1. The next lowest golfers are going off at 16-1, so there are plenty of value selections to be had this week. And before locking in any 2019 Memorial Tournament picks of your own, first be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions from the proven golf projection model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 Memorial Tournament field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a five-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods is coming off a disappointing performance at Bethpage Black after winning his 15th major earlier this season at the Masters. He'll look to bounce back this week at Muirfield Village, a place he has had massive success in his career. In fact, Woods has finished inside the top 10 in eight of his 16 Memorial starts.

However, Woods has struggled at Muirfield Village since his last Memorial Tournament victory in 2012. He finished T-23 at this event last year, which was his first top 25 finish at Muirfield Village since his 2012 triumph. SportsLine's model doesn't think he'll earn his sixth Memorial Tournament victory this weekend and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a better chance to win than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Matsuyama enters the 2019 Memorial Tournament with some momentum. He's earned three top 10 finishes this season and he's played well in some of the biggest tournaments on tour this year. He was near the top of the leaderboard for the Masters and the PGA Championship heading into the final rounds before falling back on the final 18 holes in those events.

He has the tools to put together four solid rounds and make a run this week at the Memorial 2019. He's in the top 25 on the PGA Tour in driving distance (305.8 yards) and is top 30 on tour in birdie average (4.13) and scoring average (69.932). He also won this event in 2014, so he's a player who the model sees near the top of the 2019 Memorial Tournament leaderboard this weekend.

Also, the model says five other golfers with massive 2019 Memorial Tournament odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Five other golfers with 2019 Memorial Tournament odds of 18-1 or longer are projected to make a strong run at the title.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Matt Kuchar 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jason Day 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Bryson DeChambeau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 55-1

Kevin Na 55-1

Henrik Stenson 55-1