Tiger Woods calls 2018 British Open loss a 'teachable moment' for his children

One of the stories that got a little buried in that wild final day at the 2018 Open Championship is that Tiger Woods got to share a pretty cool moment with his kids, Sam and Charlie (ages 11 and 9), after talking about how cool the day could potentially be with them in attendance.

Tim Rosaforte on Golf Channel said Tiger told him: "I want (my kids) to see dad do what he's done most of his life and make them feel and watch what their father can do."



Lawdy. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 22, 2018

The trio apparently embraced for a while after Woods closed out his best major champion finish since the 2013 Open and his first true contention with them old enough to fully grasp the context. On Wednesday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Woods talked about what that meant and what he said.

"In team sports you can hide, in individual sports you cannot," said Woods, who led The Open alone with 12 holes left before falling off with a double bogey-bogey stretch on the back nine. "You're exposed. They saw their dad get into contention and end up leading the tournament. End up losing the tournament. But I tried until the very end.

"They saw me make that birdie on the par 5, and they saw I stuffed that shot on 18 even though that yahoo was yelling at me on the tee shot. They saw how much I was grinding. They said, 'Well, you weren't going to win.' I said, 'I know I wasn't going to win, but that doesn't stop me from grinding.' That is a teachable moment because they were there in present, in person. Sometimes you can't always see that on TV."

That's pretty awesome from somebody who seemed to only be about winning in the past. Time and kids have clearly reshaped the way Woods views his career and himself, and I think for the better. He's more mature, has better perspective (or as much perspective as somebody as wealthy and successful as him can have) and has good advice for two kids who will remember that for far longer than all 79 of the victories.