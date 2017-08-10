Tiger Woods disputes report of secret 'girlfriend,' ex-wife of ex-Cowboys player

Even though most of the golf world has turned its attention to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Tiger Woods has remained in the headlines this week. One day after his legal team entered a plea of not guilty to the DUI charge stemming from a traffic stop over Memorial Day weekend, Woods took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight about his personal life.

The Daily Mail ran an article on Thursday titled "EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods is seen for the first time with his stylist GIRLFRIEND." The woman named is 34-year-old personal stylist Kristin Smith, who was briefly married to a former Dallas Cowboys player, and the Daily Mail included photos claiming to show Woods and Smith in the Bahamas. It also said they have been dating for a year and that photos of the two had been taken on July 31.

Woods confirmed in a tweet that he was at one point with Smith but called the article "false" and said their relationship ended "last year."

Contrary to the false Daily Mail article, Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven’t since last year. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 10, 2017

The plea deal reached between prosecutors and Woods' attorneys on Wednesday will have the golfer enter a diversion program beginning Oct. 25. Upon completion of that program, the DUI charge will be dropped from Woods' record. Woods claimed he was under the influence of a bad mix of medicine, including prescription painkillers, at the time of the DUI and no alcohol was found in his system.

The diversion program is apparently common among first-time offenders (like Woods) and contains benchmarks like community service and court fines for participants to hit along the way. Woods is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge like reckless driving in October before entering the program and completing those benchmarks.