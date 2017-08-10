Tiger Woods disputes report of secret 'girlfriend,' ex-wife of ex-Cowboys player
Woods said his relationship with Kristin Smith ended last year
Even though most of the golf world has turned its attention to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Tiger Woods has remained in the headlines this week. One day after his legal team entered a plea of not guilty to the DUI charge stemming from a traffic stop over Memorial Day weekend, Woods took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight about his personal life.
The Daily Mail ran an article on Thursday titled "EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods is seen for the first time with his stylist GIRLFRIEND." The woman named is 34-year-old personal stylist Kristin Smith, who was briefly married to a former Dallas Cowboys player, and the Daily Mail included photos claiming to show Woods and Smith in the Bahamas. It also said they have been dating for a year and that photos of the two had been taken on July 31.
Woods confirmed in a tweet that he was at one point with Smith but called the article "false" and said their relationship ended "last year."
The plea deal reached between prosecutors and Woods' attorneys on Wednesday will have the golfer enter a diversion program beginning Oct. 25. Upon completion of that program, the DUI charge will be dropped from Woods' record. Woods claimed he was under the influence of a bad mix of medicine, including prescription painkillers, at the time of the DUI and no alcohol was found in his system.
The diversion program is apparently common among first-time offenders (like Woods) and contains benchmarks like community service and court fines for participants to hit along the way. Woods is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge like reckless driving in October before entering the program and completing those benchmarks.
-
WATCH: Awesome one-hop hole-in-one
Luiten buried the first hole-in-one of the tournament at the par-3 4th
-
Ric Flair intros PGA Championship
'The Nature Boy' does a great job telling you exactly why you need to watch this week
-
PGA Championship: Rd. 1 live leaderboard
Live leaderboard updates from Round 1 of the 2017 PGA Championship on Thursday at Quail Ho...
-
Watch PGA Championship live stream
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 PGA Championship live all week
-
Koepka hits marshal with drive at PGA
The U.S. Open champ hit one a little off his line on Thursday at Quail Hollow
-
PGA Championship: Round 1 tee times
Check out all the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail...
Add a Comment