The Match is returning, and this year's edition might be the most star-studded of them all. What began back in 2018 on Thanksgiving with Tiger Woods playing Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head round has endured for four years in many different versions. This one -- with Woods and Rory McIlroy facing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas -- features 24 major championships and four of the best golfers of the last 30 years all on the course together.

This seventh edition of The Match will be played on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, according to Golf Digest. Unless Woods plays in the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, this will be his first public golf appearance since this summer's Open Championship at St. Andrews. It will be his third appearance in The Match overall.

Woods has mostly been absent from the golf world since missing the cut at the Old Course in July, though he does have some playing opportunities coming up. Between this, his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and the PNC Championship, which he and his son have played in the last two years, we could see a lot of Tiger before the end of the year.

Though McIlroy and Thomas appeared in an exhibition with Woods at Big Cedar Lodge after the 2020 U.S. Open, neither they nor Spieth have appeared in any edition of The Match. Here's a look at the first six iterations of The Match.

The Match results

Year

Participants

Winner(s)

Location

2018 Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Mickelson Las Vegas 2020 Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson & Tom Brady Woods & Manning Florida 2020 Phil Mickelson & Charles Barkley vs. Steph Curry & Peyton Manning Mickelson & Barkley Arizona 2021 Bryson DeChambeau & Aaron Rodgers vs. Phil Mickelson & Tom Brady DeChambeau & Rodgers Montana 2021 Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka Koepka Las Vegas 2022 Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes Brady & Rodgers Las Vegas 2022

Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas



Florida



This version of The Match is expected to be 12 holes, which as the DeChambeau-Koepka match taught us, is the perfect length for a made-for-TV golf event like this one. As with all other versions of this exhibition event, it is expected to be broadcast by Turner Sports, likely on TNT.

Woods and McIlroy recently co-founded TMRW Sports, a company that is "harnessing technology to build progressive approaches in sports, media and entertainment" and announced their impressive investor list on Wednesday. This version of The Match is not thought to be affiliated with TMRW Sports, per Golf Digest.