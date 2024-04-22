Tiger Woods is already making plans on playing competitive golf once 2025 rolls around. Woods on Monday announced the members of his TGL team, Jupiter Links GC, which will consist of himself and fellow PGA Tour stars Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner.

"I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product," Woods said. "Now that we have finalized our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come."

Woods and Rory McIlroy are part owners of TMRW Sports, which has a majority stake in TGL. Additional equity in the league is divided between the PGA Tour, other players in TGL and team ownership groups. Woods is joined in owning Jupiter Links GC by David Blitzer, who owns other sports franchises such as the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

TGL was scheduled to begin in January 2024 only to be postponed until January 2025 after the facility being built in Florida to house the league was damaged by severe storms. The league will feature technology never before implemented in golf, including a 64-foot by 46-foot screen that players will hit into; it is 20 times larger than a regular simulator screen. There will also be a 100-yard by 50-yard short game area featuring a green that can change shape at the push of a button. All of this will sit in the middle of an arena that can hold up to 1,500 fans.

Other teams named thus far include Boston Common Golf, headlined by McIlroy, as well as the Atlanta Drive (Justin Thomas), New York Golf Club (Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick) and the Angeles Golf Club (Collin Morikawa).

TGL was constructed as a way for players to obtain equity in the professional golf world as a bit of a response to the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, which several players have left for over the last few years amid the lure of guaranteed money.