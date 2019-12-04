Tiger Woods trolls Justin Thomas after long drive at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods is hosting the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas, with some of the top-ranked golfers in attendance, and is doing a bit of trolling while he is at it.

Woods, who was playing with Justin Thomas in the first round, took a moment to compare their drives off the 11th tee. The tournament host drove it a *bit* further than Thomas, and the 43-year-old wanted to make sure he knew where the competition stood.

With a smirk and a sarcastic look, Woods walked past Thomas' and inspected where his drive landed on the way to his own.

The broadcasters said, "He's looking at the ball as if to say, 'Uh, Justin is that you? Yep, I think I outdrove you.'"

Woods definitely outdrove Thomas.

Age is just a number.



Woods kept on walking, smiling, as Thomas stood there still, just looking around after getting roasted.

Woods had another highlight moment on the 15th hole.

The tournament benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The charity's website lists their mission saying, "With an unwavering commitment to impact an entire generation, our mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. We are pioneers in positive youth development, encouraging self-advocacy skills in young people.

The mission goes on to say how their aim to help the future of kids, "Our programs foster a growth mindset, instilling in students the strength and skills to persevere and define their own path."