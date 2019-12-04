Tiger Woods trolls Justin Thomas after long drive at Hero World Challenge
Just Tiger being Tiger
Tiger Woods is hosting the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas, with some of the top-ranked golfers in attendance, and is doing a bit of trolling while he is at it.
Woods, who was playing with Justin Thomas in the first round, took a moment to compare their drives off the 11th tee. The tournament host drove it a *bit* further than Thomas, and the 43-year-old wanted to make sure he knew where the competition stood.
With a smirk and a sarcastic look, Woods walked past Thomas' and inspected where his drive landed on the way to his own.
The broadcasters said, "He's looking at the ball as if to say, 'Uh, Justin is that you? Yep, I think I outdrove you.'"
Woods definitely outdrove Thomas.
Woods kept on walking, smiling, as Thomas stood there still, just looking around after getting roasted.
Woods had another highlight moment on the 15th hole.
The tournament benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.
The charity's website lists their mission saying, "With an unwavering commitment to impact an entire generation, our mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. We are pioneers in positive youth development, encouraging self-advocacy skills in young people.
The mission goes on to say how their aim to help the future of kids, "Our programs foster a growth mindset, instilling in students the strength and skills to persevere and define their own path."
-
Tiger shoots 72 in RD1 at Hero
Big Cat went out in 38 on Wednesday in the Bahamas, but it got a lot better from there
-
How to watch 2019 Hero World Challenge
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Hero World Challenge live this week
-
Hero World Challenge, Round 1 live
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the first round of the Hero World Challenge
-
2019 Hero World Challenge R1 tee times
Big Cat's Bahamas event will get started a day earlier than usual this year
-
Hero World Challenge 2019 odds and picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Hero World Challenge 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...
-
Hero recharge not restart for Tiger
Big Cat is simply hitting another mile marker this week in the Bahamas