Tour Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by model that predicted Bryson DeChambeau's run

The 2018 Tour Championship tees off from East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta on Thursday, Sept. 20, as the PGA Tour's top 30 players compete in the fourth and final tournament of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose enter the 2018 Tour Championship as the Vegas favorites at 8-1, followed closely by 2016 champion Rory McIlroy at 9-1. Justin Thomas (10-1) and Brooks Koepka (12-1) round out the top five golfers with the lowest 2018 Tour Championship odds.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been dead-on so far in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. It was all over Bryson DeChambeau at the Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite being a 33-1 long shot.

It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for: Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory and his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. However, Woods enters the 2018 Tour Championship full of confidence. In 17 starts this season, he has two second-place finishes and six top-10s.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, the 2017 champion, doesn't even sniff the top 20.

Despite Schauffele's victory at the Tour Championship in 2017 and his third-place finish last week at the BMW Championship, the model is fading him. Schauffele has failed to crack the top 30 in four of his past five starts on the PGA Tour and is somebody to steer clear of at East Lake.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Tour Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Tour Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? The updated odds below:

Justin Rose 8-1

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Tony Finau 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1