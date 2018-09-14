Tour Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by same model that predicted Bryson DeChambeau's run

The FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude next week at the 2018 Tour Championship. The top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are eligible to play in the Tour Championship 2018, which begins Thursday, Sept. 20 at East Lake Golf Course. Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose are co-favorites at 8-1 Tour Championship odds, while former champion Rory McIlroy is close behind at 9-1. Fourteen golfers are going off at 20-1 or shorter. Before you make any 2018 Tour Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been dead-on so far in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. It was all over Bryson DeChambeau at the Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite being a 33-1 long shot.

It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for: Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory and his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. However, Woods enters the 2018 Tour Championship full of confidence. In 17 starts this season, he has two second-place finishes and six top-10s. He's in the top 10 on the PGA Tour in scoring average at 69.457 strokes, but just 84th putting in the final round of tournaments at 28.87.

Another surprise: Phil Mickelson, a two-time Tour Championship winner, doesn't even sniff the top 15.

The five-time major champion has struggled mightily after winning the WGC-Mexico Championship in March, his first PGA Tour victory since 2013. In fact, Mickelson has failed to crack the top 20 in six of his last eight starts on tour. Mickelson also ranks just 192nd in driving accuracy (51.94 percent), which will cause trouble at East Lake. Mickelson is a golfer you'll want to completely avoid at the 2018 Tour Championship.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Tour Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Tour Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated 2018 Tour Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Tour Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last eight majors heading into the weekend.

Justin Rose 8-1

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Tony Finau 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1