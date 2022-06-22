With the 2022 U.S. Open in the books, it's now time for one of the most popular non-major events on the PGA Tour schedule. The 2022 Travelers Championship tees off on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. and will feature five of the top 11 golfers in the world. Rory McIlroy is the 10-1 betting favorite in the latest Travelers Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Travelers Championship field include Scottie Scheffler (11-1), Patrick Cantlay (16-1), Sam Burns (18-1), and Xander Schauffele (20-1). PGA Championship winner and world No. 5 Justin Thomas was forced to withdraw due to a back injury that popped up last week.
Which players should you target when building your Travelers Championship prop bet betting strategy? And which sleepers should you target for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any Travelers Championship 2022 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,600 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 Travelers Championship (see tickets at StubHub) field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see McClure's 2022 Charles Schwab prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.
2022 Travelers Championship prop bets
One of McClure's favorite RBC Canadian Open prop bets is Seamus Power finishing inside the top 20 of the final leaderboard at +220 odds. Power has seven top-15 finishes, including a ninth place finish at the PGA Championship, in 2022, which has allowed him to climb to No. 36 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Power has a tendency to be a boom-or-bust type of player, but McClure believes the track at TPC River Highlands suits his game nicely. The 35-year-old Irishman ninth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation, 19th in birdie averages, and 24th in total scoring.
2022 Travelers Championship head-to-head matchup picks
One of McClure's favorite bets this week is Joaquin Niemann over Harold Varner III in head-to-head golf betting at -130 odds. Niemann notched his second career PGA Tour victory at The Genesis Invitational in February, and he has seven top-25 finishes in 2022.
Niemann is also elite in several areas ranking eighth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (1.383), 11th in total strokes gained (1.552), 13th in strokes gained off the tee (0.574), and 18th in strokes gained around the green (0.381). McClure sees huge value in taking the No. 18 player in the world over Varner this week in Connecticut.
Find more 2022 Travelers Championship picks, sleepers
McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the Travelers Championship 2022, including a long shot listed at 65-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2022 Travelers Championship sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his Travelers Championship best bets at SportsLine.
So what 2022 Travelers prop picks should you target? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2022 Travelers Championship best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,600 since the restart, and find out.
2022 Travelers Championship odds, field, top contenders
Rory McIlroy +1000
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Sam Burns +1800
Xander Schauffele +2000
Jordan Spieth +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Joaquin Niemann +3000
Davis Riley +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Keegan Bradley +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Seamus Power +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Aaron Wise +4000
Brian Harman +4500
Mito Pereira +5000
Marc Leishman +5000
Harold Varner +5000
Webb Simpson +5500
Denny McCarthy +5500
Russell Henley +6000
Jason Day +6000
Keith Mitchell +6500
Brendan Steele +6500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500
Jason Kokrak +6500
Maverick McNealy +7000
Aaron Rai +8000
Si-Woo Kim +8000
Kevin Kisner +8000
Brendon Todd +8000
Cameron Tringale +8000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +9000
Joel Dahmen +9000
Mackenzie Hughes +9000
C.T. Pan +9000
Harris English +10000
Adam Long +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Nick Hardy +10000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Scott Stallings +10000
Kevin Streelman +10000
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Cameron Champ +12500
Lanto Griffin +12500
Charles Howell +12500
Jhonattan Vegas +12500
Patrick Rodgers +12500
Luke List +12500
Cam Davis +12500
Doug Ghim +12500
Emiliano Grillo +12500
David Lipsky +15000
Anirban Lahiri +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Chez Reavie +15000
Stewart Cink +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
J.J. Spaun +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Ryan Palmer +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Kramer Hickok +17500
Dylan Frittelli +17500
Andrew Putnam +20000
Patton Kizzire +20000
Callum Tarren +20000
James Hahn +20000
Matthew Wolff +20000
Austin Smotherman +20000
Matthias Schwab +20000
Chad Ramey +20000
Scott Piercy +20000
John Huh +20000
Martin Laird +20000
Adam Svensson +20000
Hank Lebioda +20000
Danny Lee +20000
Tyler Duncan +25000
Peter Malnati +25000
Brice Garnett +25000
Vince Whaley +25000
Charley Hoffman +25000
Brandon Wu +25000
Nate Lashley +25000
Rory Sabbatini +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Zach Johnson +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
Danny Willett +25000
Adam Schenk +25000
Doc Redman +25000
J.T. Poston +25000