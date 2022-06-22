With the 2022 U.S. Open in the books, it's now time for one of the most popular non-major events on the PGA Tour schedule. The 2022 Travelers Championship tees off on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. and will feature five of the top 11 golfers in the world. Rory McIlroy is the 10-1 betting favorite in the latest Travelers Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Travelers Championship field include Scottie Scheffler (11-1), Patrick Cantlay (16-1), Sam Burns (18-1), and Xander Schauffele (20-1). PGA Championship winner and world No. 5 Justin Thomas was forced to withdraw due to a back injury that popped up last week.

Which players should you target when building your Travelers Championship prop bet betting strategy? And which sleepers should you target for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any Travelers Championship 2022 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,600 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 Travelers Championship (see tickets at StubHub) field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see McClure's 2022 Charles Schwab prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.

2022 Travelers Championship prop bets

One of McClure's favorite RBC Canadian Open prop bets is Seamus Power finishing inside the top 20 of the final leaderboard at +220 odds. Power has seven top-15 finishes, including a ninth place finish at the PGA Championship, in 2022, which has allowed him to climb to No. 36 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Power has a tendency to be a boom-or-bust type of player, but McClure believes the track at TPC River Highlands suits his game nicely. The 35-year-old Irishman ninth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation, 19th in birdie averages, and 24th in total scoring.

2022 Travelers Championship head-to-head matchup picks

One of McClure's favorite bets this week is Joaquin Niemann over Harold Varner III in head-to-head golf betting at -130 odds. Niemann notched his second career PGA Tour victory at The Genesis Invitational in February, and he has seven top-25 finishes in 2022.

Niemann is also elite in several areas ranking eighth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (1.383), 11th in total strokes gained (1.552), 13th in strokes gained off the tee (0.574), and 18th in strokes gained around the green (0.381). McClure sees huge value in taking the No. 18 player in the world over Varner this week in Connecticut.

Find more 2022 Travelers Championship picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the Travelers Championship 2022, including a long shot listed at 65-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2022 Travelers Championship sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his Travelers Championship best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2022 Travelers prop picks should you target? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2022 Travelers Championship best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,600 since the restart, and find out.

2022 Travelers Championship odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +1000

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Sam Burns +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Jordan Spieth +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Joaquin Niemann +3000

Davis Riley +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Keegan Bradley +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Seamus Power +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Aaron Wise +4000

Brian Harman +4500

Mito Pereira +5000

Marc Leishman +5000

Harold Varner +5000

Webb Simpson +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Jason Day +6000

Keith Mitchell +6500

Brendan Steele +6500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Jason Kokrak +6500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Aaron Rai +8000

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Kevin Kisner +8000

Brendon Todd +8000

Cameron Tringale +8000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +9000

Joel Dahmen +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

C.T. Pan +9000

Harris English +10000

Adam Long +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Nick Hardy +10000

Erik Van Rooyen +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Scott Stallings +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Matthew NeSmith +10000

Cameron Champ +12500

Lanto Griffin +12500

Charles Howell +12500

Jhonattan Vegas +12500

Patrick Rodgers +12500

Luke List +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Doug Ghim +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

David Lipsky +15000

Anirban Lahiri +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Stewart Cink +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Troy Merritt +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Russell Knox +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Kramer Hickok +17500

Dylan Frittelli +17500

Andrew Putnam +20000

Patton Kizzire +20000

Callum Tarren +20000

James Hahn +20000

Matthew Wolff +20000

Austin Smotherman +20000

Matthias Schwab +20000

Chad Ramey +20000

Scott Piercy +20000

John Huh +20000

Martin Laird +20000

Adam Svensson +20000

Hank Lebioda +20000

Danny Lee +20000

Tyler Duncan +25000

Peter Malnati +25000

Brice Garnett +25000

Vince Whaley +25000

Charley Hoffman +25000

Brandon Wu +25000

Nate Lashley +25000

Rory Sabbatini +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Zach Johnson +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Danny Willett +25000

Adam Schenk +25000

Doc Redman +25000

J.T. Poston +25000