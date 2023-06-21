The final elevated event of the PGA Tour season is on tap this week with the 2023 Travelers Championship set to tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the 6-1 betting favorite in an elite Travelers Championship field. Other top contenders in the latest Travelers Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook include Patrick Cantlay (9-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1), Jon Rahm (10-1), Xander Schauffele (12-1), and Viktor Hovland (20-1).
Which 2023 Travelers Championship head-to-head matchup picks should you target, and what 2023 Travelers Championship prop bets could set you up for a strong payday? Before locking in any Travelers Championship 2023 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.
We simulated the 2023 Travelers Championship 10,000 times, and there are some major surprises.
Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.
This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend! Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Travelers Championship field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 Travelers Championship prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups and best bets.
Top 2023 Travelers Championship prop picks
One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the PGA Championship 2023 is Justin Thomas finishing in the top 20 of the final leaderboard at +250 odds (risk $100 to win $250). Thomas has battled inconsistencies all year, but is a proven winner on the PGA Tour. The 30-year-old has 15 career PGA victories, with his most recent coming at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Thomas has dipped to No. 18 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but still ranks well in multiple statistical categories. The former Alabama standout ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.461) and 24th in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.949). While he hasn't been playing his best golf as of late, McClure still sees plenty of value in taking Thomas to finish in the top-20 at the Travelers for a plus-money payout. You can see the rest of McClure's 2023 Travelers Championship prop bet picks at SportsLine.
Find more 2023 Travelers Championship head-to-head picks, sleepers, props
McClure has also locked in plenty of other prop bets for the the Travelers Championship 2023, including a longshot listed at 55-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 Travelers Championship sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his 2023 Travelers Championship best bets at SportsLine.
So what 2023 Travelers Championship prop picks should you target this week, and which massive longshot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 Travelers Championship best bets, all from the expert who's up over $10,200 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.
2023 Travelers Championship odds, field, top contenders
See the full Travelers Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +600
Patrick Cantlay +900
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Xander Schauffele +1200
Viktor Hovland +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Tony Finau +2500
Collin Morikawa +2800
Tom Kim +3300
Russell Henley +3300
Wyndham Clark +4000
Max Homa +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Rickie Fowler +4000
Cameron Young +5000
Harris English +5000
Justin Thomas +5000
Brian Harman +5000
Jason Day +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Denny McCarthy +6000
Sungjae Im +6000
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Si Woo Kim +6500
Austin Eckroat +7000
Adam Scott +8000
Shane Lowry +8000
C.T. Pan +9000
Min Woo Lee +9000
Keegan Bradley +9000
Ludvig Aberg +9000
Cam Davis +10000
Gary Woodland +12500
Aaron Rai +12500
Eric Cole +15000
Sam Bennett +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Seamus Power +17500
Matt Kuchar +17500
Justin Suh +17500
Lucas Herbert +17500
Byeong Hun An +17500
K.H. Lee +20000
Brendon Todd +20000
Will Gordon +22500
Emiliano Grillo +22500
Tom Hoge +22500
Thomas Detry +22500
Mackenzie Hughes +22500
Mark Hubbard +22500
Adam Schenk +22500
Chez Reavie +22500
Kevin Yu +25000
Andrew Putnam +25000
Nick Hardy +25000
Davis Riley +25000
J.T. Poston +25000
Stephan Jaeger +25000
Sam Stevens +25000
Sepp Straka +25000
Adam Svensson +25000