The final elevated event of the PGA Tour season is on tap this week with the 2023 Travelers Championship set to tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the 6-1 betting favorite in an elite Travelers Championship field. Other top contenders in the latest Travelers Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook include Patrick Cantlay (9-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1), Jon Rahm (10-1), Xander Schauffele (12-1), and Viktor Hovland (20-1).

Which 2023 Travelers Championship head-to-head matchup picks should you target, and what 2023 Travelers Championship prop bets could set you up for a strong payday? Before locking in any Travelers Championship 2023 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

We simulated the 2023 Travelers Championship 10,000 times, and there are some major surprises.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend! Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Travelers Championship field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 Travelers Championship prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups and best bets.

Top 2023 Travelers Championship prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the PGA Championship 2023 is Justin Thomas finishing in the top 20 of the final leaderboard at +250 odds (risk $100 to win $250). Thomas has battled inconsistencies all year, but is a proven winner on the PGA Tour. The 30-year-old has 15 career PGA victories, with his most recent coming at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Thomas has dipped to No. 18 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but still ranks well in multiple statistical categories. The former Alabama standout ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.461) and 24th in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.949). While he hasn't been playing his best golf as of late, McClure still sees plenty of value in taking Thomas to finish in the top-20 at the Travelers for a plus-money payout. You can see the rest of McClure's 2023 Travelers Championship prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Find more 2023 Travelers Championship head-to-head picks, sleepers, props

McClure has also locked in plenty of other prop bets for the the Travelers Championship 2023, including a longshot listed at 55-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 Travelers Championship sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his 2023 Travelers Championship best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2023 Travelers Championship prop picks should you target this week, and which massive longshot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 Travelers Championship best bets, all from the expert who's up over $10,200 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2023 Travelers Championship odds, field, top contenders

See the full Travelers Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Wyndham Clark +4000

Max Homa +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Cameron Young +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Denny McCarthy +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Austin Eckroat +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Ludvig Aberg +9000

Cam Davis +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Eric Cole +15000

Sam Bennett +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Justin Suh +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

K.H. Lee +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Will Gordon +22500

Emiliano Grillo +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Thomas Detry +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Adam Schenk +22500

Chez Reavie +22500

Kevin Yu +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Davis Riley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Adam Svensson +25000