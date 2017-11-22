WATCH: The trajectory on this putter drive is absolutely jaw-dropping
You won't be able to stop watching this video of a golfer hitting a low drive with a putter
Videos like this make me glad the internet exists. This guy takes a putter and pumps a drive hundreds of yards down a practice facility with a trajectory that would make Tiger Woods in his prime look down the range.
I legitimately cannot get over the #ProTraj on this shot. How do you do this with a putter? It's so unbelievable, it almost looks fake, but I'm not sure it's possible to fake something like this.
The author of the video, Dave Benford, noted that he even surprises himself with the way he's able to smoke this putter. "Putter stinger. I actually hit this putter so well."
I concur that he does indeed hit this putter so well.
Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Digest
-
Tiger Woods 20-1 to win major in 2018
Big Cats odds are dropping as good news continues to come out of his camp
-
Watch: Tiger Woods' top 10 shots
All the aces and hole-outs over the years have been pretty amazing
-
Day says Tiger Woods feels great
From one former No. 1 player in the world who has struggled with injuries to another
-
Day, Spieth head to Australia
Two of the top players in the world are headed down under this week
-
Roenick captures rattler with clubs
Please do not try this at home
-
Lexi Thompson misses 2-ft putt, wins $1M
The 2017 LPGA Tour season came full circle on Sunday
Add a Comment