WATCH: The trajectory on this putter drive is absolutely jaw-dropping

Videos like this make me glad the internet exists. This guy takes a putter and pumps a drive hundreds of yards down a practice facility with a trajectory that would make Tiger Woods in his prime look down the range.

I legitimately cannot get over the #ProTraj on this shot. How do you do this with a putter? It's so unbelievable, it almost looks fake, but I'm not sure it's possible to fake something like this.

The author of the video, Dave Benford, noted that he even surprises himself with the way he's able to smoke this putter. "Putter stinger. I actually hit this putter so well."

I concur that he does indeed hit this putter so well.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Digest