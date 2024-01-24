There are currently 35 second-generation players in the NBA, including Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, Darius Garland, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Love, Domantas Sabonis and Klay Thompson.

That list has the potential to expand in the coming years as Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Carlos Boozer, LeBron James, Tracy McGrady, Jermaine O'Neal, Scottie Pippen and Dominique Wilkins all have sons playing high school basketball this season.

Currently, 15 sons of current and former players are regarded as top 75 prospect in their class, including Dante Allen, Kiyan Anthony, Alijah Arenas, Tajh Ariiza, Brandon Bass Jr., Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Dylan Harper, Kaden House, Sir Mohammed, Jase Richardson, Jaxon Richardson, Jacob Wilkins and Elijah Williams.

Read on for a look at 72 sons of former and current NBA players competing on the prep hardwood this seasonXander Alarie, St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com