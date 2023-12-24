FORT MYERS, FLA. — No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) captured their sixth City of Palms Classic championship Saturday night, defeating No. 2 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 73-59 in a wire-to-wire title game victory. The Eagles also won the City of Palms Classic title in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2021.

The Sunshine State powerhouse was led by top-ranked Duke signee Cooper Flagg who finished with a game-high 21 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and three steals, while five-star Indiana signee Liam McNeeley tallied 15 points and five rebounds in the victory.

Montverde Academy raced ahead 9-0 to start the contest as the Eagles received four points from LSU signee Curtis Givens and five points from McNeeley in the opening two minutes.

The Eagles maintained their lead at 23-14 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 40-28 at the half and 59-46 at the end of the third period.

The fourth quarter was much of the same as the Crusaders clawed back to within 64-55 on a Kiyan Anthony three-pointer with approximately 4:35 remaining before the Eagles responded with a decisive 8-0 run.

Flagg knocked down a pair of free throws before McNeeley converted a left-handed layup through contact with approximately three minutes remaining. ...

