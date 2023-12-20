FORT MYERS, FLA. — No. 4 Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) blew past No. 22 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) 76-50 Tuesday night in the first round of the City of Palms Classic paced by 28 points and eight rebounds from five-star Rutgers signee Dylan Harper.

Don Bosco Prep (2-0) started the contest strong as they jumped ahead 24-15 at the end of the first quarter after McEachern scored the first six points of the game.

The second quarter saw McEachern battle back as the Indians were able to cut the deficit to 40-33 at the half behind 18 points from five-star Rutgers signee Ace Bailey in the first 16 minutes of action.

Don Bosco Prep maintained a 47-39 lead mid-way through the third quarter before closing the period on a 15-2 run to give themselves a comfortable 62-41 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

The run started with a three-pointer from Harper with 3:15 remaining to give the Ironmen an 11-point advantage. ...

