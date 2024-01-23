Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) debuts at No. 5 and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) breaks in at No. 10 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings.

Unbeaten Notre Dame knocked off previous No. 5 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) 59-54 before one-loss Sierra Canyon did the same two days later.

Notre Dame faces Sierra Canyon on Friday in an anticipated showdown that could decide the top seed in postseason play.

Harvard-Westlake drops 10 spots after back-to-back losses while previous No. 7 Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.) also falls 10 after its first setback of the season.

Previous No. 20 Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) drops from the rankings after losing to Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.). ...

