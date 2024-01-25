The star power will be out Friday, on and off the court, as No. 5 Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) battles No. 10 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) in a televised Golden State showdown.

Both teams jumped into the MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings this week after wins over defending CIF Open Division state champion Harvard-Westlake (Studio City).

Notre Dame is led by McDonald's All-American snub Mercy Miller, who is authoring a dominant senior campaign. The son of rapper Master P is averaging 30.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game and breaking Notre Dame's single-game scoring record earlier this season by exploding for 68 points.